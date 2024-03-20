Colts re-sign C Danny Pinter

The Colts on Wednesday re-signed center Danny Pinter.
Pinter has played in 46 games (seven starts) since joining the Colts from Ball State as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old South Bend native missed the 2023 season due to a broken ankle sustained in the Colts' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles last August.
The 6-foot-4, 301 pound Pinter started four games at center (one in 2020, three in 2021) and three games at guard (in 2022) in his career.
View photos of C Danny Pinter who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.