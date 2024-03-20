 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts re-sign C Danny Pinter

Pinter appeared in 46 games (7 starts) for the Colts from 2020-2022, and missed the 2023 season while on injured reserve. 

Mar 20, 2024 at 09:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday re-signed center Danny Pinter.

Pinter has played in 46 games (seven starts) since joining the Colts from Ball State as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old South Bend native missed the 2023 season due to a broken ankle sustained in the Colts' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles last August.

The 6-foot-4, 301 pound Pinter started four games at center (one in 2020, three in 2021) and three games at guard (in 2022) in his career.

Danny Pinter: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of C Danny Pinter who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.

63 G Danny Pinter
1 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
2 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
3 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
4 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter
5 / 25

2 QB Carson Wentz, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson, #63 G Danny Pinter
6 / 25

35 RB Deon Jackson, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
7 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
8 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson, #63 G Danny Pinter
9 / 25

35 RB Deon Jackson, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
10 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
11 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter Players train during Phase III of offseason workouts.
12 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

Players train during Phase III of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.
13 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter,

Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter, Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.
14 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter,

Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.
15 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

Players train during Phase III OTAs of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
16 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
26 RB Evan Hull, 63 G Danny Pinter , 10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
17 / 25

26 RB Evan Hull, 63 G Danny Pinter , 10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
18 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
19 / 25

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
20 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
21 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.
22 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.
23 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
24 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
25 / 25

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts sign DT Raekwon Davis

Davis, a 2020 second-round pick, appeared in 63 games (48 starts) for the Miami Dolphins over the last four seasons. 
news

Colts re-sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Harrison had two interceptions for the Colts in 2023. 
news

Colts keep defensive core together in committing to Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore II and Grover Stewart

The Colts retained three of their longest-tenured players in free agency and signed another part of their defensive foundation to a contract extension this week. 
news

2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, plus news about the team's unrestricted free agents. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL free agency primer: Impending free agents, important dates, what's being said ahead of next week

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins next Monday at noon, and free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 13. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers before next week:
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising