Colts re-sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The Colts on Thursday re-signed safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.
The 26-year-old Harrison appeared in seven games (three starts) as a linebacker and safety with the Colts in 2023, logging two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six), one sack, 20 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Harrison joined the Colts as a free agent during training camp last summer and converted from safety to outside linebacker. He played as a linebacker until late in the season, when the Colts needed him to play safety in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.
Harrison was originally a third-round draft pick (No. 93 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, and spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2020-2022) before signing with the Colts.
Over 74 games (48 starts), Harrison has seven interceptions, 18 pass break-ups, 243 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 6 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits in his career.
