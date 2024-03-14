Colts re-sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The 26-year-old Harrison appeared in seven games (three starts) as a linebacker and safety with the Colts in 2023, logging two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six), one sack, 20 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Harrison joined the Colts as a free agent during training camp last summer and converted from safety to outside linebacker. He played as a linebacker until late in the season, when the Colts needed him to play safety in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.