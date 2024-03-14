 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts re-sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Harrison had two interceptions for the Colts in 2023. 

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:11 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Thursday re-signed safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The 26-year-old Harrison appeared in seven games (three starts) as a linebacker and safety with the Colts in 2023, logging two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six), one sack, 20 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Harrison joined the Colts as a free agent during training camp last summer and converted from safety to outside linebacker. He played as a linebacker until late in the season, when the Colts needed him to play safety in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Harrison was originally a third-round draft pick (No. 93 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, and spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2020-2022) before signing with the Colts.

Over 74 games (48 starts), Harrison has seven interceptions, 18 pass break-ups, 243 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 6 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits in his career.

Ronnie Harrison Jr.: Free agent signing

View photos of S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. who re-signed with the Colts.

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
1 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
2 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
3 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
4 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
5 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
6 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
7 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
8 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
9 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr., 99 DT DeForest Buckner
10 / 22

44 LB Zaire Franklin, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr., 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr., 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 3 WR Amari Rodgers
11 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr., 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 3 WR Amari Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
12 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
13 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
14 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
15 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
16 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
17 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
18 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
19 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
20 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
21 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
22 / 22

48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts keep defensive core together in committing to Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore II and Grover Stewart

The Colts retained three of their longest-tenured players in free agency and signed another part of their defensive foundation to a contract extension this week. 
news

2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, plus news about the team's unrestricted free agents. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL free agency primer: Impending free agents, important dates, what's being said ahead of next week

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins next Monday at noon, and free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 13. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers before next week:
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed. 
news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, and news on the team's unrestricted free agents. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising