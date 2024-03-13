 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:04 PM
24-social-re-sign-grove-16x9 (1)

Grover Stewart developed into one of the NFL's premier run-stuffing defensive tackles after being drafted by the Colts in 2017. And he'll be sticking around Indianapolis to muffle opposing run games in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

The Colts on Wednesday signed Stewart, a fourth round (No. 144 overall) selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, to a contract extension. Since Stewart became a regular starter during the 2019 season, the Colts have had a top-10 rushing defense (by yards per rush allowed) in three seasons; they also had a top-12 finish in those five years, too.

From 2019-2023, only one defensive tackle (Aaron Donald) had more tackles for a loss or no gain against the run than Stewart's 50. His 116 run stops in that span rank 13th, and his 77.3 Pro Football Focus run defense grade is 12th among defensive tackles.

Stewart in 2022 totaled 16 tackles for a loss or no gain, per PFF, which is tied for the highest single-season total for a defensive tackle in the last four years with Donald, Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Allen and Christian Wilkins.

Stewart, too, has proven to be more than just a run stuffing defensive tackle over his career. He has nine sacks and 35 quarterback hits since debuting in 2017, and in 2023 posted the highest pass rush win rate (7.8 percent) and second-highest pressure rate (6.9) of his career.

Grover Stewart: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of DT Grover Stewart who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.

2019_1027_DEN_6381
1 / 25
Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
2 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
3 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
4 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
5 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
6 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
7 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart,
8 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart,

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
9 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
10 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon, #38 CB Tony Brown, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #26 S Rodney McLeod Jr., #99 DT DeForest Buckner
11 / 25

32 S Julian Blackmon, #38 CB Tony Brown, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #26 S Rodney McLeod Jr., #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
12 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
13 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
14 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, Players practice during voluntary Veteran Mini Camp offseason workouts.
15 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart,

Players practice during voluntary Veteran Mini Camp offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
16 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
17 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
18 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

./© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
19 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
20 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
21 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
22 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
23 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
24 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
25 / 25

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. 
news

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 
news

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts sign 9 to reserve/future contracts, 4 to one-year contract extensions, waive CB Tony Brown 

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising