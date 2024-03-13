Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Grover Stewart developed into one of the NFL's premier run-stuffing defensive tackles after being drafted by the Colts in 2017. And he'll be sticking around Indianapolis to muffle opposing run games in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

The Colts on Wednesday signed Stewart, a fourth round (No. 144 overall) selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, to a contract extension. Since Stewart became a regular starter during the 2019 season, the Colts have had a top-10 rushing defense (by yards per rush allowed) in three seasons; they also had a top-12 finish in those five years, too.

From 2019-2023, only one defensive tackle (Aaron Donald) had more tackles for a loss or no gain against the run than Stewart's 50. His 116 run stops in that span rank 13th, and his 77.3 Pro Football Focus run defense grade is 12th among defensive tackles.

Stewart in 2022 totaled 16 tackles for a loss or no gain, per PFF, which is tied for the highest single-season total for a defensive tackle in the last four years with Donald, Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Allen and Christian Wilkins.