Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

The Colts on Wednesday signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension, keeping one of the team's longest-tenured players around for the future.

Sanchez joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has appeared in 96 games, averaging 45.7 yards per punt. In 2023, Sanchez punted 68 times and had zero touchbacks, becoming the first punter in the NFL with at least 65 punts and zero touchbacks in a single season since Washington's Saverio Rocca in 2013.