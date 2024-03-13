Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

The Colts on Wednesday signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension, keeping one of the team's longest-tenured players around for the future.
Sanchez joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has appeared in 96 games, averaging 45.7 yards per punt. In 2023, Sanchez punted 68 times and had zero touchbacks, becoming the first punter in the NFL with at least 65 punts and zero touchbacks in a single season since Washington's Saverio Rocca in 2013.
Sanchez in 2023 also set new career bests with 48.3 yards per punt and a net average of 42.8 yards per punt. His season was made even more impressive given he was coming off an Achilles injury sustained during training camp prior to the 2022 season, which sidelined him for the entire year.
View photos of P Rigoberto Sanchez who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.