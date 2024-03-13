Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II has been a staple of the Colts' defense – and in the Indianapolis community – since joining the team off waivers prior to the start of the 2017 season.

And he'll be sticking around for the future: The Colts on Wednesday re-signed Moore, who during his time in Indianapolis has established himself as one of the NFL's premier slot cornerbacks, to a contract extension.

Moore in 2023 recorded three interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes in the Colts' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. He also added 93 tackles, three pass break-ups, eight tackles for a loss and 1 1/2 sacks over a career high 1,089 snaps. Pro Football Focus also graded Moore's 2023 season as the best of his career in overall defensive grade (77.4) and coverage grade (79.3).

Moore allowed 9.3 yards per reception in 2023, tied for the seventh-lowest average among all regular starting cornerbacks, and allowed 0.93 yards per coverage snap in the slot, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL.

2023 was a rebound year for Moore, who in 2022 did not record an interception for the first time in his career. Prior to that, though, Moore steadily built himself from an undrafted free agent waiver claim to a spot in the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season.

Moore in 2021 became the 19th cornerback since 1987 to record at least 100 tackles in a season (tackles became an official statistic that year); he also became one of eight cornerbacks to have 100+ tackles and at least four interceptions in a single season. Since debuting in the NFL in 2017, Moore's 478 tackles are the most among cornerbacks by a wide margin (59 more than veteran James Bradberry's total). Moore's 30 tackles for a loss are 11 more than the second-highest total (Jalen Ramsey, 19) among cornerbacks and his 9.5 sacks are the most in that span, too.

All those numbers owe to Moore's physicality as a slot corner, but he's also proven to be fantastic in coverage, too. Since 2017, Moore's 14 interceptions when lined up as a slot cornerback are the most in the NFL (per Pro Football Focus), while his 9.0 yards per reception allowed are tied for eighth.