Indianapolis Colts
Colts sign DT Raekwon Davis

Davis, a 2020 second-round pick, appeared in 63 games (48 starts) for the Miami Dolphins over the last four seasons. 

Mar 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

The 6-foot-7, 325 pound Davis spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 63 games (48 starts), Davis recorded 129 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits while serving primarily as a run-stuffing nose tackle.

Davis' 959 run defense snaps are 27th-most among interior defensive linemen since he debuted in 2020. He also added a career high six quarterback hits in 2023.

The 26-year-old Davis played his college ball at Alabama, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 and a second-team All-SEC nod in 2019. Davis is a native of Meridian, Miss.

Raekwon Davis: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of DL Raekwon Davis who signed with the Colts in free agency.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) rushes the passer blocked by Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Dolphins won 31-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) warms up before taking on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as DUPLICATE*Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) yells as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) waits over the ball during a NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) gestures before running onto the field during player introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Dolphins 31-17. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) runs across the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) and Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) scuffle during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) celebrates a play during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
