Colts sign DT Raekwon Davis

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
The 6-foot-7, 325 pound Davis spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 63 games (48 starts), Davis recorded 129 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits while serving primarily as a run-stuffing nose tackle.
Davis' 959 run defense snaps are 27th-most among interior defensive linemen since he debuted in 2020. He also added a career high six quarterback hits in 2023.
The 26-year-old Davis played his college ball at Alabama, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 and a second-team All-SEC nod in 2019. Davis is a native of Meridian, Miss.
