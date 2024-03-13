Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Tyquan Lewis fought his way back from consecutive season-ending patellar injuries in 2021 and 2022 to turn in a healthy, impactful season in 2023.

On Wednesday, the Colts ensured Lewis will stick around as a key part of their defensive line rotation, signing the 29-year-old veteran to a contract extension.

Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023, registering four sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 25 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and three pass break-ups. His totals for QB hits, tackles, TFLs and PBUs were all new career highs; his four sacks tied a career high.

Among defensive ends who played at least 200 pass rushing snaps, Lewis' 17.1 percent pass rush win rate (per Pro Football Focus) ranked 15th in the NFL and was the highest on the Colts. Lewis also had the third-most total pressures (44) on the Colts despite playing the fifth-most pass rushing snaps on the team.

The Colts selected Lewis in the second round (No. 64 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, and have consistently valued his production, versatility and leadership. Despite sustaining a season-ending patellar injury in 2021, the Colts brought Lewis back in 2022. He then sustained the same injury on his other leg almost one year to the date of his 2021 injury, and the Colts again brought him back for 2023.