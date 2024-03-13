Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a contract extension, keeping one of the NFL's most productive, competitive and physical wide receivers paired with quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis for the long term.

Pittman signed his extension following a 2023 season in which he set career highs in targets (156), receptions (109) and yards (1,152), all while serving as an enforcer for the Colts' offense. Pittman frequently delivered physical blocks on cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers in the run game to help spring explosive plays.

He also had a 75-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, representing the longest play of his career and the longest receiving touchdown for a Colts player since Jonathan Taylor rumbled for a 76-yard score against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.