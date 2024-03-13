 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:04 PM
The Colts on Wednesday signed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a contract extension, keeping one of the NFL's most productive, competitive and physical wide receivers paired with quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis for the long term.

Pittman signed his extension following a 2023 season in which he set career highs in targets (156), receptions (109) and yards (1,152), all while serving as an enforcer for the Colts' offense. Pittman frequently delivered physical blocks on cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers in the run game to help spring explosive plays.

He also had a 75-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, representing the longest play of his career and the longest receiving touchdown for a Colts player since Jonathan Taylor rumbled for a 76-yard score against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

With his 109 receptions and 1,152 yards, Pittman joined Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark as the only players in Colts history with 100+ receptions and 1,000+ yards in a single season. Pittman's 109 receptions were fifth in the NFL and his 1,152 yards were 14th.

The Colts drafted Pittman in the second round (No. 34) of the 2020 NFL Draft and were quickly rewarded for their conviction in the USC product. After 40 catches for 503 yards as a rookie, Pittman broke out in 2021 with 88 catches on 129 targets for 1,082 yards with a career-high six touchdowns. He followed that with 99 receptions on 141 targets for 925 yards in 2022.

Pittman has only missed two games since his rookie season. He already ranks in the top 10 in Colts history in receptions (336, ninth) and is 12th in yards (3,662).

