Roster Moves

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Mar 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Friday signed free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew joins the Colts after spending the last two years backing up Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, where current Colts head coach Shane Steichen was the offensive coordinator from 2021-2022. Minshew appeared in nine games (four starts) with the Eagles and completed 85/136 passes for 1,102 yards (8.1 yards/attempt) with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 92.8.

The Eagles acquired Minshew in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in August of 2021. Over his two seasons with the Jaguars (2019-2020), Minshew appeared in 23 games (20 starts) and completed 501/797 passes for 5,530 yards (6.9 yards/attempt) with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

A sixth-round pick (No. 178 overall) from Washington State, Minshew threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions as a rookie in 2019, while the Jaguars went 6-6 in games he started.

Minshew, in Week 1 of the 2020 season, led the Jaguars to an upset win over the Colts by completing 19 of 20 passes. His 95 percent completion rate stands as the fourth-highest in NFL history for a quarterback with at least 20 attempts in a game.

View photos of Colts QB Gardner Minshew who signed with the team in free agency.

