2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin set a new franchise record with nine field goals of 50 or more yards. 

Mar 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: Signed to practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022; signed to 53-man roster on Oct. 4, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games
  • 30/36 field goals (83.3 percent)
  • 9/12 50+ yard field goals
  • Longest field goal: 54 yards
  • 21/21 PATs
  • 65.0 yards per kickoff

Career stats (2019-2022):

  • 47 games
  • 67/85 field goals (78.8 percent)
  • 17/21 50+ yard field goals
  • Longest field goal: 57 yards
  • 88/90 PATs
  • 63.4 yards per kickoff average

What you need to know

The Colts replaced Rodrigo Blankenship with McLaughlin in Week 2 and got a solid season out of the four-year veteran, who also kicked for the Colts in 2019. McLaughlin set a new franchise record – breaking Adam Vinatieri's mark – with nine field goals of 50 or more yards. And McLaughlin became only the seventh player since PATs were moved back in 2015 to record multiple seasons without missing a PAT on at least 20 tries; he hit that mark in 2019 as well.

Advertising