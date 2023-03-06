2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

How he joined the Colts: Signed to practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022; signed to 53-man roster on Oct. 4, 2022
2022 by the numbers:
- 16 games
- 30/36 field goals (83.3 percent)
- 9/12 50+ yard field goals
- Longest field goal: 54 yards
- 21/21 PATs
- 65.0 yards per kickoff
Career stats (2019-2022):
- 47 games
- 67/85 field goals (78.8 percent)
- 17/21 50+ yard field goals
- Longest field goal: 57 yards
- 88/90 PATs
- 63.4 yards per kickoff average
What you need to know
The Colts replaced Rodrigo Blankenship with McLaughlin in Week 2 and got a solid season out of the four-year veteran, who also kicked for the Colts in 2019. McLaughlin set a new franchise record – breaking Adam Vinatieri's mark – with nine field goals of 50 or more yards. And McLaughlin became only the seventh player since PATs were moved back in 2015 to record multiple seasons without missing a PAT on at least 20 tries; he hit that mark in 2019 as well.
A look back at some of the best shots of kicker Chase McLaughlin from the 2022 season.