2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

The Colts replaced Rodrigo Blankenship with McLaughlin in Week 2 and got a solid season out of the four-year veteran, who also kicked for the Colts in 2019. McLaughlin set a new franchise record – breaking Adam Vinatieri's mark – with nine field goals of 50 or more yards. And McLaughlin became only the seventh player since PATs were moved back in 2015 to record multiple seasons without missing a PAT on at least 20 tries; he hit that mark in 2019 as well.