Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The 6-foot-4, 268 pound Kareem appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 after the team signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Kareem recorded one tackle and three quarterback hits in 61 snaps on the Colts' defense.

Kareem appeared in 23 games (one start) for the Bengals from 2020-2021, recording one sack, 28 tackles, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits. The Bengals selected Kareem, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, in the fifth round (No. 147 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.