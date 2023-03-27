Roster Moves

Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The Colts signed Kareem off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad last season. 

Mar 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-free_agency-Khalid Kareem-1920x1080

The Colts on Monday re-signed defensive end Khalid Kareem.

The 6-foot-4, 268 pound Kareem appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 after the team signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Kareem recorded one tackle and three quarterback hits in 61 snaps on the Colts' defense.

Kareem appeared in 23 games (one start) for the Bengals from 2020-2021, recording one sack, 28 tackles, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits. The Bengals selected Kareem, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, in the fifth round (No. 147 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Khalid Kareem: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts DE Khalid Kareem who re-signed with the team in free agency.

