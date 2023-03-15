Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell to a contract extension.

O'Donnell initially signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the team's practice squad. O'Donnell was placed on injured reserve last August.

O'Donnell has not appeared in a game, although he was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for the Colts' Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season.