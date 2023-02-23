2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2022 as a rotational defensive tackle. 

Feb 23, 2023 at 09:24 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Byron Cowart

How he joined the Colts: Claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on July 23, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 17 games
  • 227 snaps
  • 12 tackles
  • 2 TFLs
  • 4 pressures

Career stats (2019-2022):

  • 36 games
  • 689 snaps
  • 41 tackles
  • 5 TFLs
  • 1 sack
  • 3 QB hits
  • 13 pressures

What you need to know:

Cowart served a versatile role as a rotational defensive tackle with the ability to tag in for either DeForest Buckner or Grover Stewart on the interior of the Colts' defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cowart was a fifth-round pick (No. 159 overall) of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was rated by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 1 high school recruit in 2015.

Byron Cowart: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the 2022 season.

