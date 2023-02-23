2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

Cowart served a versatile role as a rotational defensive tackle with the ability to tag in for either DeForest Buckner or Grover Stewart on the interior of the Colts' defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cowart was a fifth-round pick (No. 159 overall) of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was rated by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 1 high school recruit in 2015.