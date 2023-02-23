2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

How he joined the Colts: Claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on July 23, 2022
2022 by the numbers:
- 17 games
- 227 snaps
- 12 tackles
- 2 TFLs
- 4 pressures
Career stats (2019-2022):
- 36 games
- 689 snaps
- 41 tackles
- 5 TFLs
- 1 sack
- 3 QB hits
- 13 pressures
What you need to know:
Cowart served a versatile role as a rotational defensive tackle with the ability to tag in for either DeForest Buckner or Grover Stewart on the interior of the Colts' defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cowart was a fifth-round pick (No. 159 overall) of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was rated by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 1 high school recruit in 2015.
A look back at some of the best shots of defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the 2022 season.