Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

The Colts on Friday signed free agent kicker Matt Gay.

Gay has been one of the NFL's most consistent kickers over the last few seasons. The 29-year-old made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) and 79 of 81 PATs (98 percent) with the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-2022; he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021.

The Rams were able to count on Gay in the playoffs, too: In the 2020 and 2021 postseasons, Gay connected on 12 of 14 field goals and all 15 of his PATs.

In his career, Gay is 28/32 (88 percent) on field goals in the fourth quarter and has made all 34 of his PATs. The NFL average, from 2019-2022, on fourth quarter field goals is 84 percent; on PATs, it's 94 percent.

Gay was originally a fifth-round pick (No. 145 overall) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. A few weeks after being waived by the Buccaneers on cut-down day in 2020, Gay was signed to the Colts' practice squad. He spent about two months of the 2020 season on the Colts' practice squad before the Rams signed him to their 53-man roster; Gay made 14 of 16 field goals in seven games for the Rams in 2020.