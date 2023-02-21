2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Tony Brown

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on March 8, 2022
2022 by the numbers:
- 16 games
- 9 defensive snaps
- 303 special teams snaps
- 1 sack
- 1 TFL
- 1 QB hit
- 6 special teams tackles
Career stats:
- 49 games (4 starts)
- 6 pass break-ups
- 2 forced fumbles
- 65 tackles
- 1 sack
- 4 TFLs
- 438 defensive snaps
- 805 special teams snaps
What you need to know:
Brown's 303 special teams snaps were second-most on the Colts behind only E.J. Speed (384). His hair-on-fire energy was valuable for the Colts' special teams units, which maintained their high level of play despite losing a number of key contributors from the past few seasons: Matthew Adams and George Odum left in free agency, while Zaire Franklin was elevated to a starting role on defense, among others.
A look back at some of the best shots from the 2022 season of cornerback and special teams maven Tony Brown.