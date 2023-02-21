2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Tony Brown

Brown was a core special teamer for the Colts in 2022. 

Tony Brown

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on March 8, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games
  • 9 defensive snaps
  • 303 special teams snaps
  • 1 sack
  • 1 TFL
  • 1 QB hit
  • 6 special teams tackles

Career stats:

  • 49 games (4 starts)
  • 6 pass break-ups
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 65 tackles
  • 1 sack
  • 4 TFLs
  • 438 defensive snaps
  • 805 special teams snaps

What you need to know:

Brown's 303 special teams snaps were second-most on the Colts behind only E.J. Speed (384). His hair-on-fire energy was valuable for the Colts' special teams units, which maintained their high level of play despite losing a number of key contributors from the past few seasons: Matthew Adams and George Odum left in free agency, while Zaire Franklin was elevated to a starting role on defense, among others.

Tony Brown: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots from the 2022 season of cornerback and special teams maven Tony Brown.

