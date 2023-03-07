2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: S Rodney McLeod Jr.

McLeod in 2022 set career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and passes defensed while recording the first pick-six of his 11-year career. 

Mar 07, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on April 14, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 17 games (15 starts)
  • 1,031 snaps
  • 96 tackles
  • 2 interceptions (one pick-six)
  • 6 pass break-ups
  • 8 TFLs

Career stats (2012-2022):

  • 156 games (138 starts)
  • 8,861 snaps
  • 689 tackles
  • 18 interceptions (one pick-six)
  • 42 pass break-ups
  • 23 TFLs
  • 2 sacks
  • 1 QB hit
  • 11 forced fumbles

What you need to know

McLeod stepped in as a starter in Week 3 and held on to that role for the rest of the season, with the 11-year veteran turning in one of the most productive seasons of his career. As a strong safety in Gus Bradley's defense, McLeod played well against the run while capably covering his assignments against the pass.

Rodney McLeod Jr: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of safety Rodney McLeod Jr. from the 2022 season.

Advertising