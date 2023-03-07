2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: S Rodney McLeod Jr.

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on April 14, 2022
2022 by the numbers:
- 17 games (15 starts)
- 1,031 snaps
- 96 tackles
- 2 interceptions (one pick-six)
- 6 pass break-ups
- 8 TFLs
Career stats (2012-2022):
- 156 games (138 starts)
- 8,861 snaps
- 689 tackles
- 18 interceptions (one pick-six)
- 42 pass break-ups
- 23 TFLs
- 2 sacks
- 1 QB hit
- 11 forced fumbles
What you need to know
McLeod stepped in as a starter in Week 3 and held on to that role for the rest of the season, with the 11-year veteran turning in one of the most productive seasons of his career. As a strong safety in Gus Bradley's defense, McLeod played well against the run while capably covering his assignments against the pass.
A look back at some of the best shots of safety Rodney McLeod Jr. from the 2022 season.