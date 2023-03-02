2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: T Dennis Kelly

The veteran Kelly filled in as a swing tackle for the Colts in 2022. 

Mar 02, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dennis Kelly

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on May 10, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games (3 starts)
  • 240 snaps (192 left tackle, 48 right tackle)

Career stats (2012-2022):

  • 130 games (54 starts)
  • 3,927 snaps

What you need to know

Kelly tagged in at left tackle in Weeks 6-8, but didn't play there again in 2022 after rookie Bernhard Raimann re-entered the starting lineup in Week 9. Kelly started at right tackle in Week 13 in relief of Braden Smith.

