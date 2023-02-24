2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Ashton Dulin

How he joined the Colts: Signed as an undrafted free agent, 2019
2022 by the numbers:
- 12 games (2 starts)
- 229 offensive snaps
- 22 targets
- 15 receptions
- 207 yards
- 1 TD
- 187 special teams snaps
- 4 special teams tackles
Career stats:
- 55 games (3 starts)
- 759 offensive snaps
- 52 targets
- 33 receptions
- 450 yards
- 3 TDs
- 863 special teams snaps
- 35 special teams tackles
What you need to know:
Dulin missed four games in the middle of the season with a foot injury and one late in the year with a concussion, but held his usual role as a core special teamer and downfield speed threat. Dulin played at least 55 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in every game he started and finished; prior to his Week 5 foot injury, he was on pace for 41 catches and 571 yards.
In 2021, Dulin was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer.
