2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has spent the last four seasons as a core special teamer and speed threat for the Colts' offense. 

Feb 24, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Ashton Dulin

How he joined the Colts: Signed as an undrafted free agent, 2019

2022 by the numbers:

  • 12 games (2 starts)
  • 229 offensive snaps
  • 22 targets
  • 15 receptions
  • 207 yards
  • 1 TD
  • 187 special teams snaps
  • 4 special teams tackles

Career stats:

  • 55 games (3 starts)
  • 759 offensive snaps
  • 52 targets
  • 33 receptions
  • 450 yards
  • 3 TDs
  • 863 special teams snaps
  • 35 special teams tackles

What you need to know:

Dulin missed four games in the middle of the season with a foot injury and one late in the year with a concussion, but held his usual role as a core special teamer and downfield speed threat. Dulin played at least 55 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in every game he started and finished; prior to his Week 5 foot injury, he was on pace for 41 catches and 571 yards.

In 2021, Dulin was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer.

A look back at some of the best shots of wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the 2022 season.

