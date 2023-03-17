Roster Moves

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022). 

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-free_agency-samson_ebukam-1920x1080

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam.

The 27-year-old Ebukam joins the Colts after spending the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022). Ebukam has 23 1/2 sacks, 52 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for a loss in 96 games (61 starts) with the Rams and 49ers.

Ebukam in 2022 set career highs in games started (15), sacks (5), quarterback hits (13) and tackles for a loss (seven). Per Pro Football Focus, Ebukam had 48 total pressures in 2022 – a total that would've ranked second on the Colts behind only defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (59).

From 2018-2022, Ebukam recorded at least three sacks, three tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass break-ups in every season.

Ebukam was a fourth-round pick (No. 125 overall) of the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Emmaus, Nigeria native played his college ball at Eastern Washington.

Samson Ebukam: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts DE Samson Ebukam who signed with the team in free agency.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) maneuvers around the block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) maneuvers around the block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
2 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, left, celebrates with defensive end Samson Ebukam during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
3 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, left, celebrates with defensive end Samson Ebukam during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec.24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
5 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec.24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers defenders stand on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defenders stand on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) maneuvers around the block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) maneuvers around the block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
8 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) tries to get up from the ground next to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
9 / 13

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) tries to get up from the ground next to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams fumbles the ball after his arm is hit by linebacker (56) Samson Ebukam of the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. 49ers win 24-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
11 / 13

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams fumbles the ball after his arm is hit by linebacker (56) Samson Ebukam of the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. 49ers win 24-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) and defensive end Nick Bosa before being sacked by Bosa during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 13

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) and defensive end Nick Bosa before being sacked by Bosa during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
13 / 13

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
