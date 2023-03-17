Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam.
The 27-year-old Ebukam joins the Colts after spending the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022). Ebukam has 23 1/2 sacks, 52 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for a loss in 96 games (61 starts) with the Rams and 49ers.
Ebukam in 2022 set career highs in games started (15), sacks (5), quarterback hits (13) and tackles for a loss (seven). Per Pro Football Focus, Ebukam had 48 total pressures in 2022 – a total that would've ranked second on the Colts behind only defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (59).
From 2018-2022, Ebukam recorded at least three sacks, three tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass break-ups in every season.
Ebukam was a fourth-round pick (No. 125 overall) of the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Emmaus, Nigeria native played his college ball at Eastern Washington.
View photos of Colts DE Samson Ebukam who signed with the team in free agency.