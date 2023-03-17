Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive tackle Taven Bryan.
Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and recorded 26 tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.
The 6-foot-5, 291 pound Bryan was a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 63 games (17 starts) for the Jaguars from 2018-2021, notching 112 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss.
Bryan, a native of Casper, Wyo., played his college ball at Florida.
