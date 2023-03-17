Roster Moves

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. 

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Friday signed free agent defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and recorded 26 tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-5, 291 pound Bryan was a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 63 games (17 starts) for the Jaguars from 2018-2021, notching 112 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss.

Bryan, a native of Casper, Wyo., played his college ball at Florida.

Taven Bryan: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts DT Taven Bryan who signed with the team in free agency.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) looks on between plays during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
1 / 9

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) looks on between plays during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out with Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Steelers won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
2 / 9

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out with Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Steelers won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
3 / 9

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
4 / 9

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
5 / 9

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass while pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 9

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass while pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Taven Bryan (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Browns won 32-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
7 / 9

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Taven Bryan (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Browns won 32-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
8 / 9

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
9 / 9

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
