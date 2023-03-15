Roster Moves

Colts acquire fifth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:04 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick (No. 176 overall) from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore signed with the Colts last spring as a free agent and appeared in 16 games (16 starts) in 2022. The 32-year-old Gilmore recorded two interceptions and nine pass break-ups in his season with the Colts.

With the trade, the Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • First round (No. 4 overall)
  • Second round (No. 35 overall)
  • Third round (No. 79 overall, from Washington)
  • Fourth round (No. 106 overall)
  • Fifth round (No. 138 overall)
  • Fifth round (No. 162 overall, from Buffalo)
  • Fifth round (No. 176 overall, from Dallas)
  • Seventh round (No. 221 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 236 overall, from Tampa Bay)

Related Content

news

Colts release QB Matt Ryan

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

news

Colts sign LB EJ Speed to contract extension

Speed recorded 63 tackles and led the Colts in special teams snaps in 2022.

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The versatile Lewis has appeared in 48 games (16 starts) over the last five seasons with the Colts.

news

Colts Sign WR Malik Turner

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts Sign CB Kevin Toliver II

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign WR Ethan Fernea To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign 12 To Reserve/Future Contracts, 2 To One-Year Contract Extensions

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising