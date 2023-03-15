Colts acquire fifth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts on Wednesday acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick (No. 176 overall) from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore signed with the Colts last spring as a free agent and appeared in 16 games (16 starts) in 2022. The 32-year-old Gilmore recorded two interceptions and nine pass break-ups in his season with the Colts.
With the trade, the Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- First round (No. 4 overall)
- Second round (No. 35 overall)
- Third round (No. 79 overall, from Washington)
- Fourth round (No. 106 overall)
- Fifth round (No. 138 overall)
- Fifth round (No. 162 overall, from Buffalo)
- Fifth round (No. 176 overall, from Dallas)
- Seventh round (No. 221 overall)
- Seventh round (No. 236 overall, from Tampa Bay)