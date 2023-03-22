Colts sign free agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie spent the last five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns in 2022. 

Mar 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-free_agency-Isaiah_McKenzie-1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie joins the Colts after spending the last five seasons (2018-2022) with the Buffalo Bills. In 68 games (26 starts) with the Bills, McKenzie caught 137 passes for 1,316 yards with 11 touchdowns; he also returned 47 kicks and 35 punts, including one punt return touchdown.

In 2022, McKenzie set career highs with 65 targets, 42 receptions and 423 yards. His four touchdowns were one shy of the career high he set in 2020, and he rushed nine times for 55 yards with a touchdown in 2022, too.

McKenzie originally was a fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) of the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. McKenzie appeared in 12 games for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, totaling four catches for 29 yards.

The 5-foot-8, 173 pound McKenzie played his college ball at Georgia, where he caught 60 passes for 823 yards with seven touchdowns along with five punt return scores and one kickoff return touchdown.

McKenzie will join a Colts wide receiver room coached by Reggie Wayne that includes Michael Pittman Jr. (99 catches, 925 yards, 4 TDs in 2022), Alec Pierce (41 catches, 593 yards, 2 TDs) and Ashton Dulin (15 catches, 207 yards, 1 TD), among others.

Isaiah McKenzie: 2023 free agent signing

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6)warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6)warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills' Isaiah McKenzie during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
2 / 15

Buffalo Bills' Isaiah McKenzie during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
3 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) escapes the grasp of New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
4 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) escapes the grasp of New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) catches a pass during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
5 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) catches a pass during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
7 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie drops back during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie drops back during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
9 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills' Isaiah McKenzie waits to receive a kickoff in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Buffalo Bills' Isaiah McKenzie waits to receive a kickoff in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, left, and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II walk off the field after a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Bills defeated the Colts 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
11 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, left, and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II walk off the field after a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Bills defeated the Colts 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs after a catch during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) runs after a catch during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) reacts before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
13 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) reacts before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) reacts before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
14 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) reacts before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
15 / 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, and news on the team's unrestricted free agents.

news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis.

news

Gardner Minshew: Shane Steichen's 'genuine authenticity' makes him an effective coach

Minshew and Steichen spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles, and will re-unite in Indianapolis in 2023.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

news

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022).

news

Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowler, made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) over his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

news

How EJ Speed is using Colts' contract extension, faith in him as motivation heading into 2023

Speed signed a contract extension with the Colts on Wednesday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising