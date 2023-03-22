Colts sign free agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Colts on Wednesday signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie joins the Colts after spending the last five seasons (2018-2022) with the Buffalo Bills. In 68 games (26 starts) with the Bills, McKenzie caught 137 passes for 1,316 yards with 11 touchdowns; he also returned 47 kicks and 35 punts, including one punt return touchdown.

In 2022, McKenzie set career highs with 65 targets, 42 receptions and 423 yards. His four touchdowns were one shy of the career high he set in 2020, and he rushed nine times for 55 yards with a touchdown in 2022, too.

McKenzie originally was a fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) of the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. McKenzie appeared in 12 games for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, totaling four catches for 29 yards.

The 5-foot-8, 173 pound McKenzie played his college ball at Georgia, where he caught 60 passes for 823 yards with seven touchdowns along with five punt return scores and one kickoff return touchdown.