2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Parris Campbell

Campbell proved his durability while showcasing his playmaking skills during the 2022 season. 

Feb 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: 2019 NFL Draft, second round (No. 59 overall)

2022 by the numbers:

  • 17 games (16 starts)
  • 980 snaps
  • 91 targets
  • 63 receptions
  • 623 yards
  • 3 TDs
  • 5 rushes
  • 58 yards

Career stats:

  • 32 games (24 starts)
  • 1,416 snaps
  • 144 targets
  • 97 receptions
  • 983 yards
  • 5 TDs
  • 11 rushes
  • 108 yards

What you need to know

Campbell set out to prove in 2022 that he could be durable and reliable after three years of awful injury luck limited him to just 15 games from 2019-2021. Not only did Campbell play in all 17 games, he played the second-most snaps among Colts skill position players – behind only Michael Pittman Jr. – in 2022.

And Campbell was productive when he was on the field despite having the seventh-lowest average air yards per target (6.4) among wide receivers last season. He flashed his explosive acceleration and top-end speed on a handful of occasions, like his 28-yard jet sweep sprint against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and his catch-and-run touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Pro Football Focus ranked Campbell as the No. 7 free agent wide receiver in 2023, and at 25 years old, he'll be among the youngest free agents available this spring.

Parris Campbell: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of wide receiver Parris Campbell from the 2022 season.

