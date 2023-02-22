2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Parris Campbell

How he joined the Colts: 2019 NFL Draft, second round (No. 59 overall)

2022 by the numbers:

17 games (16 starts)

980 snaps

91 targets

63 receptions

623 yards

3 TDs

5 rushes

58 yards

Career stats:

32 games (24 starts)

1,416 snaps

144 targets

97 receptions

983 yards

5 TDs

11 rushes

108 yards

What you need to know

Campbell set out to prove in 2022 that he could be durable and reliable after three years of awful injury luck limited him to just 15 games from 2019-2021. Not only did Campbell play in all 17 games, he played the second-most snaps among Colts skill position players – behind only Michael Pittman Jr. – in 2022.

And Campbell was productive when he was on the field despite having the seventh-lowest average air yards per target (6.4) among wide receivers last season. He flashed his explosive acceleration and top-end speed on a handful of occasions, like his 28-yard jet sweep sprint against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and his catch-and-run touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.