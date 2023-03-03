2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DL Tyquan Lewis

Lewis was playing well before cruelly sustaining a season-ending patellar injury for the second year in a row. 

Mar 03, 2023 at 02:23 PM
How he joined the Colts: Selected in the second round (No. 64 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft

2022 by the numbers:

  • 7 games (4 starts)
  • 273 snaps
  • 1 sack
  • 14 tackles
  • 4 QB hits
  • 2 TFLs
  • 2 pass break-ups
  • 1 forced fumble

Career stats (2018-2022):

  • 48 games (16 starts)
  • 1,562 snaps
  • 9.5 sacks
  • 70 tackles
  • 17 TFLs
  • 25 QB hits
  • 7 pass break-ups
  • 1 forced fumble
  • 1 interception

What you need to know

Lewis ruptured his left patellar tendon in Week 8 almost one year to the day he ruptured his right patellar tendon in Week 8 of the 2021 season. The nature of Lewis' injury was especially cruel not only for it being the same injury in the same week of consecutive seasons, but that he was playing well. The Colts trusted Lewis, who returned to the team on a contract extension in 2022, to play every position on the defensive line, from wide-nine end to one-technique nose tackle.

