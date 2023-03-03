2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DL Tyquan Lewis

Lewis ruptured his left patellar tendon in Week 8 almost one year to the day he ruptured his right patellar tendon in Week 8 of the 2021 season. The nature of Lewis' injury was especially cruel not only for it being the same injury in the same week of consecutive seasons, but that he was playing well. The Colts trusted Lewis, who returned to the team on a contract extension in 2022, to play every position on the defensive line, from wide-nine end to one-technique nose tackle.