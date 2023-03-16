Roster Moves

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022. 

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:36 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Thursday signed cornerback Tony Brown.

Brown appeared in 16 games for the Colts in 2022 and primarily played on special teams. The speedy 27-year-old's 303 special teams snaps were second-most on the Colts, and his six special teams tackles were tied for sixth.

On defense, Brown recorded one sack and one tackle for a loss in 2022.

Brown initially signed with the Colts as a free agent last March. Prior to joining the Colts, Brown appeared in 33 games (four starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2018-2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020). He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018).

Tony Brown: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts CB Tony Brown who re-signed with the team in free agency.

