Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

The Colts on Thursday signed cornerback Tony Brown.
Brown appeared in 16 games for the Colts in 2022 and primarily played on special teams. The speedy 27-year-old's 303 special teams snaps were second-most on the Colts, and his six special teams tackles were tied for sixth.
On defense, Brown recorded one sack and one tackle for a loss in 2022.
Brown initially signed with the Colts as a free agent last March. Prior to joining the Colts, Brown appeared in 33 games (four starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2018-2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020). He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018).
