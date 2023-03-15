Colts sign LB EJ Speed to contract extension

The Colts on Wednesday signed linebacker EJ Speed to a contract extension.

Speed appeared in all 17 games with five starts and set career highs in tackles (63), tackles for a loss (7) and special teams snaps (384) in 2022. He primarily played Sam (strongside) linebacker in Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme, and his 384 special teams snaps were a team high and his eight special teams tackles were tied for second-most on the Colts.

Speed in 2022 also recorded his first career sack, a strip-sack of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills in Week 1. And Speed was particularly effective against the run: His 82.8 Pro Football Focus run defense grade ranked eighth among linebackers in 2022.

Originally a fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall) from Tarleton State in the 2019 NFL Draft, Speed carved out a role as a core special teamer for the Colts early in his pro career. Speed was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in both 2020 (Week 10) and 2021 (Week 10); in 2021, he scored a pair of touchdowns off blocked punts.