Roster Moves

Colts sign LB EJ Speed to contract extension

Speed recorded 63 tackles and led the Colts in special teams snaps in 2022. 

Mar 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-free_agency-E.J._Speed-1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday signed linebacker EJ Speed to a contract extension.

Speed appeared in all 17 games with five starts and set career highs in tackles (63), tackles for a loss (7) and special teams snaps (384) in 2022. He primarily played Sam (strongside) linebacker in Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme, and his 384 special teams snaps were a team high and his eight special teams tackles were tied for second-most on the Colts.

Speed in 2022 also recorded his first career sack, a strip-sack of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills in Week 1. And Speed was particularly effective against the run: His 82.8 Pro Football Focus run defense grade ranked eighth among linebackers in 2022.

Originally a fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall) from Tarleton State in the 2019 NFL Draft, Speed carved out a role as a core special teamer for the Colts early in his pro career. Speed was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in both 2020 (Week 10) and 2021 (Week 10); in 2021, he scored a pair of touchdowns off blocked punts.

Over his four years in Indianapolis, Speed has appeared in 61 games (six starts) with 110 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, three pass break-ups and one sack.

E.J. Speed: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of linebacker E.J. Speed from the 2022 season.

45 LB E.J. Speed
1 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
2 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
3 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
4 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
5 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

©/© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
6 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
7 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
8 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
9 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
10 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed,
11 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed,

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
12 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
13 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
15 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
16 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
17 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
18 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
19 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
20 / 20

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts release QB Matt Ryan

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts acquire fifth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

news

Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The versatile Lewis has appeared in 48 games (16 starts) over the last five seasons with the Colts.

news

Colts Sign WR Malik Turner

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts Sign CB Kevin Toliver II

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign WR Ethan Fernea To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign 12 To Reserve/Future Contracts, 2 To One-Year Contract Extensions

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising