Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

The Colts on Monday re-signed wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Dulin stays in Indianapolis after joining the Colts as an undrafted free agent from Malone University in 2019. Over his four years with the Colts, Dulin has appeared in 55 games (three starts) with 33 receptions, 450 tackles, three touchdowns and 36 special teams tackles.

In 2021, Dulin led the NFL with 17 special teams tackles and was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer. He became the 12th player in NFL history to have at least 17 tackles and 13 receptions in a single season.

Dulin appeared in 12 games for the Colts in 2022 and caught 15 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown. He played 58 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in those 12 games.

