2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke set a career high with 151 tackles in 2022. 

Mar 09, 2023 at 01:59 PM
JJ Stankevitz
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: Selected in third round (No. 89 overall) in 2019 NFL Draft

2022 by the numbers:

  • 17 games (16 starts)
  • 968 snaps
  • 151 tackles
  • 6 TFLs
  • 5 pass break-ups
  • 2 forced fumbles

Career stats (2019-2022):

  • 64 games (49 starts)
  • 3,198 snaps
  • 420 tackles
  • 15 TFLs
  • 14 pass break-ups
  • 3 interceptions
  • 4 forced fumbles
  • 2 sacks
  • 4 QB hits

What you need to know

Okereke switched from playing mike linebacker in Matt Eberflus' 4-3 scheme to the will in Gus Bradley's defense. He set a career high with 151 tackles and played well both in pass coverage and against the run.

Bobby Okereke: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of linebacker Bobby Okereke from the 2022 season.

Advertising