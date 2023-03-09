2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB Bobby Okereke

How he joined the Colts: Selected in third round (No. 89 overall) in 2019 NFL Draft
2022 by the numbers:
- 17 games (16 starts)
- 968 snaps
- 151 tackles
- 6 TFLs
- 5 pass break-ups
- 2 forced fumbles
Career stats (2019-2022):
- 64 games (49 starts)
- 3,198 snaps
- 420 tackles
- 15 TFLs
- 14 pass break-ups
- 3 interceptions
- 4 forced fumbles
- 2 sacks
- 4 QB hits
What you need to know
Okereke switched from playing mike linebacker in Matt Eberflus' 4-3 scheme to the will in Gus Bradley's defense. He set a career high with 151 tackles and played well both in pass coverage and against the run.
A look back at some of the best shots of linebacker Bobby Okereke from the 2022 season.