2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Ben Banogu

How he joined the Colts: 2019 NFL Draft, second round (No. 49 overall)
2022 by the numbers:
- 16 games (0 starts)
- 10 tackles (5 on defense, 5 on special teams)
- 115 snaps on defense
- 232 snaps on special teams
Career stats:
- 50 games (0 starts)
- 29 tackles
- 2.5 sacks
- 6 QB hits
- 1 forced fumble
What you need to know:
Banogu will hit free agency after four years in Indianapolis in which he wasn't able to sustain a significant role in the Colts' defense. The talented 27-year-old recorded two and a half sacks as a rookie but wasn't able to build off that promise, and was inactive for 16 games over his final three seasons in Indianapolis.
In 2022, though, Banogu did grow into a role on special teams. His five special teams tackles were seventh on the Colts, and his 232 special teams snaps were fifth. From 2019-2021, Banogu only played 100 total snaps on special teams.
A look back at some of the best shots of defensive end Ben Banogu from the 2022 season.