2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Ben Banogu

Banogu was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 and primarily played on special teams in 2022. 

Feb 20, 2023 at 01:35 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Ben Banogu

How he joined the Colts: 2019 NFL Draft, second round (No. 49 overall)

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games (0 starts)
  • 10 tackles (5 on defense, 5 on special teams)
  • 115 snaps on defense
  • 232 snaps on special teams

Career stats:

  • 50 games (0 starts)
  • 29 tackles
  • 2.5 sacks
  • 6 QB hits
  • 1 forced fumble

What you need to know:

Banogu will hit free agency after four years in Indianapolis in which he wasn't able to sustain a significant role in the Colts' defense. The talented 27-year-old recorded two and a half sacks as a rookie but wasn't able to build off that promise, and was inactive for 16 games over his final three seasons in Indianapolis.

In 2022, though, Banogu did grow into a role on special teams. His five special teams tackles were seventh on the Colts, and his 232 special teams snaps were fifth. From 2019-2021, Banogu only played 100 total snaps on special teams.

