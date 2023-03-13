Colts Sign DE Tyquan Lewis To Contract Extension

The Colts on Monday signed defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a contract extension.

Lewis will return for his sixth season with the Colts in 2023. Since being selected by the Colts in the second round (No. 64 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Lewis has appeared in 48 games (16 starts) and totaled 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 17 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass break-ups.

The Colts have long trusted Lewis to play every position along their defensive line, from 9-technique defensive end to 1-technique nose tackle. Lewis in 2022 played 273 snaps and recorded one sack, four QB hits, two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in seven games.