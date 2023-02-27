2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Brandon Facyson

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022
2022 by the numbers:
- 16 games (4 starts)
- 455 snaps
- 28 tackles
- 6 pass break-ups
Career stats (2018-2022):
- 72 games (17 starts)
- 1,438 snaps
- 143 tackles
- 1 interception
- 19 pass break-ups
- 4 tackles for a loss
What you need to know
Facyson spent the season rotating with Isaiah Rodgers Sr. at the Colts' outside cornerback spot opposite Stephon Gilmore. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in Gus Bradley's defense – and with defensive backs coach Ron Milus – which has included stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Colts.