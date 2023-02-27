2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson started four games at cornerback for the Colts in 2022. 

Feb 27, 2023 at 09:23 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Brandon Facyson

How he joined the Colts: Signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games (4 starts)
  • 455 snaps
  • 28 tackles
  • 6 pass break-ups

Career stats (2018-2022):

  • 72 games (17 starts)
  • 1,438 snaps
  • 143 tackles
  • 1 interception
  • 19 pass break-ups
  • 4 tackles for a loss

What you need to know

Facyson spent the season rotating with Isaiah Rodgers Sr. at the Colts' outside cornerback spot opposite Stephon Gilmore. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in Gus Bradley's defense – and with defensive backs coach Ron Milus – which has included stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Colts.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: P Matt Haack

Haack joined the Colts in training camp after Rigoberto Sanchez sustained a season-ending Achilles' injury during a practice at Grand Park.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has spent the last four seasons as a core special teamer and speed threat for the Colts' offense.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2022 as a rotational defensive tackle.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Parris Campbell

Campbell proved his durability while showcasing his playmaking skills during the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Tony Brown

Brown was a core special teamer for the Colts in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Ben Banogu

Banogu was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 and primarily played on special teams in 2022.

news

Colts Free Agents: 17 Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2023

The Colts have 16 players who can become unrestricted free agents, and one who can become a restricted free agent, when the 2023 league year begins in mid-March.

news

2022 Colts NFL Free Agency Tracker

The first phase of NFL free agency began Monday at noon with the legal negotiating period, which runs through the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis.

news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson

news

Zach Pascal, George Odum Re-Sign As Restricted Free Agents

Pascal and Odum, both restricted free agents, signed their tenders on Monday, locking them back into the Colts in 2021.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising