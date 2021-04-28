2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

Chris Ballard sat down with local media last Friday for a virtual press conference looking ahead to this week's draft. Check out the top takeaways from his comments here , and read up on Ballard's thoughts on this year's crop of offensive linemen here .

Also, be sure to download last week's episode of the Colts Official Podcast in which Jeffrey Gorman is joined by Jim Irsay to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to the Colts Official Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts, or listen to the episode in the Colts App or below: