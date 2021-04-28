2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 

Apr 28, 2021 at 02:04 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

DRAFT SCHEDULE

  • Thursday, April 29: First round, 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 30: Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, May 1: Fourth through seventh rounds, noon ET

For information on how to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL Draft, click here.

COLTS COVERAGE

You can stay up to date on all Colts draft coverage in any of the following areas:

If you're looking for Colts-specific local radio coverage you can find it here:

  • Thursday, April 29 (Pre-Draft show at 7 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET through the end of the first round) – 93.1; Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor, former Colts player Joe Reitz, former Colts coach Rick Venturi and former NFL GM Jeff Diamond
  • Friday, April 30 (Pre-Draft show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET through the end of the second round) – 93.5, 107.5, 1070 The Fan; Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Jeff Diamond
  • Local broadcast will also be available to fans in the Indianapolis area via the Colts app

COLTS PICKS

The Colts currently have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

  • First round, 21st overall
  • Second round, 54th overall
  • Fourth round, 127th overall
  • Fifth round, 165th overall
  • Sixth round, 206th overall
  • Seventh round, 248th overall

The Colts traded their 2021 third-round selection (No. 84 overall) as part of the Carson Wentz trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

WHAT DOES THE GM SAY?

Chris Ballard sat down with local media last Friday for a virtual press conference looking ahead to this week's draft. Check out the top takeaways from his comments here, and read up on Ballard's thoughts on this year's crop of offensive linemen here.

Also, be sure to download last week's episode of the Colts Official Podcast in which Jeffrey Gorman is joined by Jim Irsay to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to the Colts Official Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts, or listen to the episode in the Colts App or below:

COLTS OFFICIAL PODCAST

The Colts Official Podcast has had a number of draft experts on ahead of this week. Check out episodes featuring the Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, former Colts coach Rick Venturi, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and more.

"WITH THE NEXT PICK"

Colts Productions' "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Colts as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, is back for a third season in 2021.

Get caught up on every episode by clicking here.

ANSWERING QUESTIONS

You had questions, and we had answers.

Head over to our Draft edition of the Colts Mailbag to see what questions fans had about this big week in the NFL, and submit your questions for the next mailbag here.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Hoping to see the Colts draft a tackle 21st overall, like Christian Darrisaw, Sam Cosmi, Alex Leatherwood or Teven Jenkins? Or prefer Chris Ballard to target an edge rusher like Jaelan Phillips, Kwity Paye, Azeez Ojulari or Jayson Oweh? Head over to our Mock Draft Monday series and see which draft experts predicted those players to wind up in Indianapolis.

POSITION PREVIEWS

We looked at what to expect from each position in this year's NFL Draft, with a list of players available, expert opinions and where the Colts' depth stands at:

DRAFT STORIES

We went back to 1999 for a look at how the Colts' decision to pick Edgerrin James came to be in "Colts Declassified."

And we also looked at how the Colts' pick of Darius Leonard was initially received - and how it became one of the best draft selections in recent history:

LOOKING BACK

The 21st overall pick has yielded a number of standout names, like Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Lynn Swann. Which notable players have been picked in the past with each of the Colts' selections? Check out some of the impressive names on the list here.

THROUGH THE SCOUTS' EYE

While we're waiting to see who gets picked in this year's draft, take a look back on why the Colts drafted an impressive class of players in 2020:

Related Content

news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
news

Colts Release Schedule For 2021 NFL Draft Fan Events

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place April 29–May 1 in Cleveland.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Chris Ballard Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference Takeaways: Where D-Line, O-Line Stand And Encouraging Signs From Carson Wentz

Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media Friday for his annual pre-draft press conference. Here are some of the top takeaways from what he said. 
news

Chris Ballard: 2021 Draft Offensive Line Depth 'As Good As I've Seen In A While'

The retirement of starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo created a notable immediate need for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the offseason. Accordingly, general manager Chris Ballard said today he hopes to take advantage of a talented, deep pool of offensive linemen in next week's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

We're now less than a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Which cornerbacks will be available when the Colts go on the clock?
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's Pre-Draft Press Conference Today At 12:30 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Takeaways From Jim Irsay On Colts Official Podcast: Chris Ballard's Draft Success, A 'Springboard' Season And Kicking The Stigma

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay joined Jeffrey Gorman on the Colts Official Podcast this week for an insightful 40-minute chat. Here are some of the top takeaways from the episode, which you can listen listen to on the Colts app, Colts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising