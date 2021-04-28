2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

DRAFT SCHEDULE
- Thursday, April 29: First round, 8 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 30: Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, May 1: Fourth through seventh rounds, noon ET
- Thursday, April 29 (Pre-Draft show at 7 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET through the end of the first round) – 93.1; Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor, former Colts player Joe Reitz, former Colts coach Rick Venturi and former NFL GM Jeff Diamond
- Friday, April 30 (Pre-Draft show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET through the end of the second round) – 93.5, 107.5, 1070 The Fan; Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Jeff Diamond
- Local broadcast will also be available to fans in the Indianapolis area via the Colts app
COLTS PICKS
The Colts currently have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:
- First round, 21st overall
- Second round, 54th overall
- Fourth round, 127th overall
- Fifth round, 165th overall
- Sixth round, 206th overall
- Seventh round, 248th overall
The Colts traded their 2021 third-round selection (No. 84 overall) as part of the Carson Wentz trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
WHAT DOES THE GM SAY?
Chris Ballard sat down with local media last Friday for a virtual press conference looking ahead to this week's draft. Check out the top takeaways from his comments here, and read up on Ballard's thoughts on this year's crop of offensive linemen here.
Also, be sure to download last week's episode of the Colts Official Podcast in which Jeffrey Gorman is joined by Jim Irsay to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to the Colts Official Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts, or listen to the episode in the Colts App or below:
COLTS OFFICIAL PODCAST
The Colts Official Podcast has had a number of draft experts on ahead of this week. Check out episodes featuring the Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, former Colts coach Rick Venturi, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and more.
"WITH THE NEXT PICK"
Colts Productions' "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Colts as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, is back for a third season in 2021.
ANSWERING QUESTIONS
You had questions, and we had answers.
Head over to our Draft edition of the Colts Mailbag to see what questions fans had about this big week in the NFL
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Hoping to see the Colts draft a tackle 21st overall, like Christian Darrisaw, Sam Cosmi, Alex Leatherwood or Teven Jenkins? Or prefer Chris Ballard to target an edge rusher like Jaelan Phillips, Kwity Paye, Azeez Ojulari or Jayson Oweh? Head over to our Mock Draft Monday series and see which draft experts predicted those players to wind up in Indianapolis.
POSITION PREVIEWS
We looked at what to expect from each position in this year's NFL Draft, with a list of players available, expert opinions and where the Colts' depth stands at:
DRAFT STORIES
We went back to 1999 for a look at how the Colts' decision to pick Edgerrin James came to be in "Colts Declassified."
And we also looked at how the Colts' pick of Darius Leonard was initially received - and how it became one of the best draft selections in recent history:
LOOKING BACK
The 21st overall pick has yielded a number of standout names, like Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Lynn Swann. Which notable players have been picked in the past with each of the Colts' selections? Check out some of the impressive names on the list here.
THROUGH THE SCOUTS' EYE
While we're waiting to see who gets picked in this year's draft, take a look back on why the Colts drafted an impressive class of players in 2020: