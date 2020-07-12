Through The Scout's Eye: Dezmon Patmon

Terpening: "So Dezmon went to the East-West Shrine Game, and that's a pretty big all-star game, and he had a really good week. And we saw him during the year, I actually saw him play live against Arizona State, which is probably his best game from this season. But Dezmon's got size, he ran really well at the Combine, he tested well, he's got good makeup and he's smart. And so I think the one thing in college football is that what you'll see is a majority of teams that run the spread it's four wideouts, and not every single college football team runs the same routes that NFL teams run. So that's something that we really look at the athlete, can the athlete learn to run the routes that we want our receivers to learn? So that's going to be probably something that a lot of guys that come out of that offense are going to have to learn to do, but we're excited to get a guy like Dezmon there because he's got the physical traits production, he's smart and he's got size."