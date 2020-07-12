Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 03:00 PM

Through The Scout's Eye: Dezmon Patmon

Matt Terpening, the Colts’ assistant director of college scouting, discusses what he saw in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, the Colts’ sixth-round (212th-overall) pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, discusses what he saw in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, the Colts' sixth-round (212th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft (excerpts from interviews done with local media members, as well as with Colts.com):

Patmon is obviously a sixth-round pick, a big guy with a lot of speed. If it clicks at the NFL level, what will have to happen for him?

Terpening: "So Dezmon went to the East-West Shrine Game, and that's a pretty big all-star game, and he had a really good week. And we saw him during the year, I actually saw him play live against Arizona State, which is probably his best game from this season. But Dezmon's got size, he ran really well at the Combine, he tested well, he's got good makeup and he's smart. And so I think the one thing in college football is that what you'll see is a majority of teams that run the spread it's four wideouts, and not every single college football team runs the same routes that NFL teams run. So that's something that we really look at the athlete, can the athlete learn to run the routes that we want our receivers to learn? So that's going to be probably something that a lot of guys that come out of that offense are going to have to learn to do, but we're excited to get a guy like Dezmon there because he's got the physical traits production, he's smart and he's got size."

How critical was the pre-draft process in further evaluating Patmon's whole body of work?

Terpening: "Dezmon, he had a great week at the East-West Shrine Game, and then he had a great career up at Washington State and he was a guy that performed really well at the Combine. And we spent a lot of time with him at the East-West and at the Combine. And he's got really good makeup and he's got good physical traits. He's got size. He ran well, plays fast on tape. And we like his upside too. We think that there's some things that he can work on, but our coaches are excited that he can get there."

Related Content

Though The Scout's Eye: Isaiah Rodgers
news

Though The Scout's Eye: Isaiah Rodgers

Mike Derice, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Northeast region, discusses what he saw in cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, the Colts' sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Rob Windsor
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Rob Windsor

Mike Derice, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Northeast region, discusses what he saw in defensive tackle Rob Windsor, the Colts' sixth-round (193rd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Danny Pinter
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Danny Pinter

Kevin Rogers, the Colts' director of pro personnel, discusses what he saw in guard Danny Pinter, the Colts' fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Jacob Eason
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Jacob Eason

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in quarterback Jacob Eason, the Colts' fourth-round (122nd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Julian Blackmon
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Julian Blackmon

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, discuss what they saw in safety Julian Blackmon, the Colts' third-round (85th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Jonathan Taylor
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Jonathan Taylor

Kevin Rogers, the Colts' director of pro personnel, as well as general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Michael Pittman Jr.

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts' second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: E.J. Speed
news

Through The Scout's Eye: E.J. Speed

Byron Lusby, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Southwest region, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in linebacker E.J. Speed, the Colts' fifth-round (164th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Marvell Tell III
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Marvell Tell III

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in cornerback Marvell Tell III, the Colts' fifth-round (144th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Khari Willis
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Khari Willis

Chad Henry, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Midwest region, as well as general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in safety Khari Willis, the Colts' fourth-round (109th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Through The Scout's Eye: Bobby Okereke
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Bobby Okereke

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in linebacker Bobby Okereke, the Colts' third-round (89th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Advertising