Through The Scouts' Eye: Sam Ehlinger

Colts area scout Anthony Coughlan and assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening discuss what they saw in quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the team's sixth round pick (No. 218 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Jun 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.

Coach Reich said Sam's a winner. How much did his leadership come across in this process?

Anthony Coughlan: We got a chance to interview him at the Senior Bowl. And really everything lined up with how the school vouched for him. Really, he was like a blue-collar guy for us. I thought he was a no-brainer Horseshoe fit, even from the Zoom calls over the summer in training camp with their staff, everybody just lights up about the kid, his competitive spirit, work ethic, mental toughness, physical toughness. So he's just about everything we're about, especially at that position it's so important. We're jacked to get him. Me and Matt (Terpening) talked to him at the Senior Bowl, there were a couple other scouts there and everybody from that conversation was just blown away and really just everything lined up with what the school said, and that's what put the stamp on it. 

Chris Ballard mentioned Sam has the "it" factor. As a scout, how do you recognize something you can't put your hands on?

Anthony Coughlan: Yeah, that's hard. I think really just his presence, the way he carries himself and that's what was so important about being able to see him live. We had limited exposures but I was able to go to the TCU game and really just locked in on him, how he conducts himself in warm-ups, how he leads the team, how he speaks to them, just his body language and then we were able to get another additional look at the Senior Bowl and it just kept lining up what kind of a dude he is.

There's a lot of people Matt was able to connect me with and also people I worked with formerly on that staff. You just watch him conduct himself on the field, man, talk to his teammates about him and they're over the moon about him. You can't find anybody to say a bad word about the kid. As much as you dig, he's just about everything we're about and we're really excited to get him. 

So "it" is real?

Anthony Coughlan: He's got the "it" factor. To me, it's the physical, mental toughness, the drive to push when it gets hard just to figure it out, problem solve and find a way to gut it out and win. And he's done that time after time there. And he's got a really unique story just with growing up with his family, really tough with his father, and became the man of the house at a young age and he really just carried that throughout his life and continued to conduct himself in a professional manner through high school, through college. Excited to see what he does here. 

Do you ever see guys who work hard but don't have "it?"

Anthony Coughlan: It's obvious. You're in his presence, you can feel his presence. He conducts himself like a pro, like a true professional. Really good body language, really good energy. He's serious, he's locked in, he's focused when he's warming up before a game. That "it" factor is that focus. You can see it. You can feel it just watching him. Only got to see one game this year, obviously, but you just watch him and he conducts himself in a very tough manner. 

Matt Terpening: I think the biggest thing with him is his poise and his instincts under pressure. That's the thing that drew him to us. And he's just been clutch for them, he's played a ton of football and he's not the biggest guy in the world but he knows how to play the position. The biggest thing with him is he can get out of trouble. He's got great quickness, he can beat the rush and he can get to the edge and he makes big plays. 

What stood out to you in your evaluation of Sam?

Matt Terpening: I've seen him play twice in his career live and just over the years, the guy's played a ton of football, he's played at a high level. And I've seen it up close. He's got energy and juice to him. He can rally his teammates. The thing I like about him is his poise and instincts. He's always calm under pressure. And then he's an athlete. He can beat the rush with his feet, he's got quickness, he can make plays downfield and then he knows how to carry his team and bring his team back from behind. We're totally excited to get him where we got him. He's a great kid, he's got great intangibles, there's some guys on that Texas staff that I've known for 10, 12 years that just rave about him. So to get him where we got him is huge. 

How ideal of a situation is it for a young QB to come into an organization like this, to work with Frank Reich, Marcus Brady and Scott Milanovich?

Matt Terpening: Yeah, I think our coaching staff is really good and I think they do a great job of developing players. It's like a perfect fit for him. He's goin got learn from the best. He's going to learn a different offense, there's some pro style stuff that he hasn't done, but Sam's been in different offenses in college. He's going to learn our offense, we do a variety of things so I think he's going to fit well.

First Look: Sam Ehlinger Selected 218th Overall By Colts

After trading down 12 spots with the New Orleans Saints, the Colts used their third selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (218th overall) to pick Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
1 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
2 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
texas_ehlinger_sam_5
3 / 32
University of Texas at Austin
texas_ehlinger_sam_6
4 / 32
University of Texas at Austin
texas_ehlinger_sam_7
5 / 32
texas_ehlinger_sam_8
6 / 32
University of Texas at Austin
texas_ehlinger_sam_2
7 / 32
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
8 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
texas_ehlinger_sam_4
9 / 32
Angela Wang/Angela Wang
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
10 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
texas_ehlinger_sam_1
11 / 32
University of Texas at Austin
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
12 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares scrambles against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
13 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares scrambles against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
14 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) reacts as he score a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
15 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) reacts as he score a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
16 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio. For Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, each day of summer workouts and training camp felt like uneasy steps toward a season that might never come. And even with his team's first kickoff coming Saturday night, Ehlinger holds his breath worrying that the coronavirus pandemic could still derail everything. (AP Photo/Austin Gay, FIle)
17 / 32

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio. For Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, each day of summer workouts and training camp felt like uneasy steps toward a season that might never come. And even with his team's first kickoff coming Saturday night, Ehlinger holds his breath worrying that the coronavirus pandemic could still derail everything. (AP Photo/Austin Gay, FIle)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger is a candidate for the 2020 Heisman Trophy award. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
19 / 32

FILE - Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger is a candidate for the 2020 Heisman Trophy award. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
20 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) and teammates sing the school song as they celebrate a win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Texas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
21 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) and teammates sing the school song as they celebrate a win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Texas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is lifted by Zach Shackelford (56) as they celebrate a touchdown against Utah during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)
22 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is lifted by Zach Shackelford (56) as they celebrate a touchdown against Utah during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)
23 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 23-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 23-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 23-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 23-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
26 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) calls a time out in an NCAA college football game against Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
27 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) calls a time out in an NCAA college football game against Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
28 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Baylor in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs past Kansas State's Kyle Ball (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs past Kansas State's Kyle Ball (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
31 / 32

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 32

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) runs against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Through The Scouts' Eye: Shawn Davis

Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in safety Shawn Davis, the team's fifth round pick (No. 165 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Through The Scouts' Eye: Kylen Granson

Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening discusses what he saw in tight end Kylen Granson, the team's fourth round pick (No. 127 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Through The Scouts' Eye: Dayo Odeyingbo

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, the team's second round pick (No. 54 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Through The Scouts' Eye: Kwity Paye

Colts area scout Chad Henry, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in defensive end Kwity Paye, the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Jordan Glasgow

Kevin Rogers, the Colts' director of pro personnel, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in linebacker Jordan Glasgow, the Colts' sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Dezmon Patmon

Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, discusses what he saw in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, the Colts' sixth-round (212th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Isaiah Rodgers

Mike Derice, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Northeast region, discusses what he saw in cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, the Colts' sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Rob Windsor

Mike Derice, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the Northeast region, discusses what he saw in defensive tackle Rob Windsor, the Colts' sixth-round (193rd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Danny Pinter

Kevin Rogers, the Colts' director of pro personnel, discusses what he saw in guard Danny Pinter, the Colts' fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Jacob Eason

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in quarterback Jacob Eason, the Colts' fourth-round (122nd-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Through The Scout's Eye: Julian Blackmon

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Indianapolis Colts who focuses on the West Coast, as well as Matt Terpening, the Colts' assistant director of college scouting, discuss what they saw in safety Julian Blackmon, the Colts' third-round (85th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising