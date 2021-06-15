Through The Scouts' Eye: Shawn Davis

Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in safety Shawn Davis, the team's fifth round pick (No. 165 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Jun 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Matt Terpening: Yeah, so he — he definitely fits the defense. He's got an enforcer-type mentality. He's probably more of the box type safety but he can also play in the post too. He's had five interceptions in his career. He's got instincts. And I think that's huge for any player on defense. This guy's got anticipation on the back end, he's got routes, he's got quickness, good athlete and then he's tough and physical. He fits the defense, he plays hard, he plays with his hair on fire and he fits what our guys want to do on defense. 

Chris Ballard: (He) plays the way we want to play. He is aggressive, he is tough, he has good ball skills.

during the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
1 / 10

during the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

Courtney Culbreath/© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister, left, catches a pass as Florida defensive back Shawn Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 / 10

Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister, left, catches a pass as Florida defensive back Shawn Davis defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) celebrates with American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
3 / 10

American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) celebrates with American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 10

Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Evan Lepak
5 / 10

during the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Evan Lepak

Evan Lepak/© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) runs past Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty (87) after he intercepted a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
6 / 10

Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) runs past Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty (87) after he intercepted a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) runs after an interception during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 10

American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) runs after an interception during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) makes an interception against National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 10

American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) makes an interception against National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) runs after an interception during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 10

American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) runs after an interception during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Shawn Davis - 2020 Florida Gators Football - Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by
10 / 10

Shawn Davis - 2020 Florida Gators Football - Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by

© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
