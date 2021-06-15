Through The Scouts' Eye: Shawn Davis

Matt Terpening: Yeah, so he — he definitely fits the defense. He's got an enforcer-type mentality. He's probably more of the box type safety but he can also play in the post too. He's had five interceptions in his career. He's got instincts. And I think that's huge for any player on defense. This guy's got anticipation on the back end, he's got routes, he's got quickness, good athlete and then he's tough and physical. He fits the defense, he plays hard, he plays with his hair on fire and he fits what our guys want to do on defense.