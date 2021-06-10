Through The Scouts' Eye: Dayo Odeyingbo

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.

Matt Terpening: Dayo's a longer, he's like a looser athlete where he can bend. They did a lot of things with him down at Vanderbilt, he played nose tackle, three technique, left end. So he can bend the edge and get the wide rush but then he also has strength and power and then he's so long and gangly inside, he has quick hands, he can work an edge and he can definitely get pressure up the middle.

Why did you name Dayo the Human Hurricane and what stands out about him?

Morocco Brown: Yeah, man, he earned the nickname. I guess I'll say watching this kid, I remember just going back and cleaning up some work in December when you really want to see how the kids finished up the year. And some guys, you pop the tape on and it might not even be 10 plays or so, you just kind of drop the remote. There were some things that he were doing that were so unique not just trait-wise, but he showed an ability to dominate the game in stretches.

As you're watching the kid, it just kind of came to my head sometimes, paints a clearer picture for everyone to see. He was literally like a tropical storm. So he earned the name and I guess it's Hurricane Dayo is coming to Indy and we're glad to have him here.

He's an impressive talent and you just couldn't bypass what he brings to the table not just from the skillset that he's going to bring individually but how he'll help our defensive line and our front as a whole. Because it's a team game, and when you're able to dominate that line of scrimmage, you pretty much can control the game and own the game how you want to do it.

Where on the D-line do you envision Dayo having the most success when he settles in?

Morocco Brown: I think he's going to be a left end, which I think is universal across the league — I think he could play left end for anybody, any style you want to play. And he can kick inside in NASCAR, sub packages and rush the passer. He can be a three-technique. I guess if you want to go back and compare him to give you a clearer picture, back in the early 2000's when the Giants had that front four cooking, Justin Tuck was a guy I think he comps to in what he brings to the table. Run downs, he's going to shut it down over there and then you can move him really anywhere.

He played all across the line at Vanderbilt. And then the NFL's about matchups. So you can flop him at right end if you want him to bull (rush) a smaller, undersized left tackle. You can keep him on the left end. He can probably play some nose. But I'm excited to get him out there and see him next to DeForest (Buckner). That should be fun to look at the body types and I think we got a lot better with his versatility.

Where do you envision Dayo playing on the line? Is he a right end, left end or a tackle?

Matt Terpening: I think he can really play either spot because he's really unique. He's got size, he's 6-5, 275, 270 right in there. But he's got these long arms and he's got speed. He can play either spot. He can play the left end spot where he can play the run and win with strength. And then he's got enough quickness and edge speed to be able to win on the outside. So he can kind of play either spot and then he can, because of his length and the way they played him down there at Vanderbilt, he's got versatility to play inside on third down and kind of win with his length because that's always important.

How did his injury factor into discussions about drafting him?

Matt Terpening: Based off the tape and the way we graded him, we felt comfortable. We felt comfortable with our athletic training staff, they did a physical on him and met with him. We felt comfortable about taking the player. We had him way up high on the board and we think he's going to help us.

What is Dayo's best attribute? It seems like there are a lot of things he does well. Is there anything he does great?

Morocco Brown: As much as I would say the obvious is length, size and power, I think what really makes him and allows him to dominate certain games — you put on certain games and they can't block him, they're double teaming him and sometimes he's getting triple teamed and he's still winning. I'd like to say his motor. He just keeps coming after you. Keeps coming, keeps coming. So eventually it's kind of just beating the door down on those guys.

And then the traits he has, the physical ability, it's going to flash, it's going to show. But the guy, he didn't come out of the game. College football now, you're playing upward of 80, 85 snaps. This guy, they had to drag him off the field, he didn't want to come off the field. I think the fact that he has that durability, he has that motor and you go out there to practice and they're running the gassers at the end of practice — this guy, he's running with the DBs and the linebackers. It's pretty impressive for a man just with his skill and his size.

Any doubt in your mind he would've been a first-round pick if he didn't tear his Achilles?