Through The Scouts' Eye: Will Fries

Morocco Brown: Yeah, it's funny you say that because he kind of was at this year at Penn State, he started out at right tackle then he moved inside and played some right guard and looked pretty good at both. I think flexibility is always important because on the line, you're going to have to play different positions. Guys go down — you saw last year how we finished the year, and that's kind of what he was at Penn State to a certain extent. He had that, being a utility player, because you gotta shuffle across our line to be able to play different spots and he'll definitely be able to do that. And he's a smart guy too, to know what he's supposed to be doing and how to do it.