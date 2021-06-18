Through The Scouts' Eye: Will Fries

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.
Is there any chance for Will Fries to have a utility role, maybe similar to what Joe Haeg had with his versatility?
Morocco Brown: Yeah, it's funny you say that because he kind of was at this year at Penn State, he started out at right tackle then he moved inside and played some right guard and looked pretty good at both. I think flexibility is always important because on the line, you're going to have to play different positions. Guys go down — you saw last year how we finished the year, and that's kind of what he was at Penn State to a certain extent. He had that, being a utility player, because you gotta shuffle across our line to be able to play different spots and he'll definitely be able to do that. And he's a smart guy too, to know what he's supposed to be doing and how to do it.
Was Fries' versatility something that got him on your radar?
Matt Terpening: Yeah, so he's been able to play tackle and guard for them (Penn State). That's huge. Any time you have an offensive lineman that can play two positions and you've seen him do it already, that just adds to his value. He's got really good character and makeup, and his tape's good. So we're totally excited to get him.
Chris Ballard: Will started 40 games at Penn State. He has a lot of versatility. He can play guard and tackle, which is important.
The Colts snagged Penn State guard Will Fries with their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (seventh round, 248th overall).