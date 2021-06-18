Through The Scouts' Eye: Will Fries

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in offensive lineman Will Fries, one of the team's two seventh round picks (No. 248 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Jun 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.

Is there any chance for Will Fries to have a utility role, maybe similar to what Joe Haeg had with his versatility?

Morocco Brown: Yeah, it's funny you say that because he kind of was at this year at Penn State, he started out at right tackle then he moved inside and played some right guard and looked pretty good at both. I think flexibility is always important because on the line, you're going to have to play different positions. Guys go down — you saw last year how we finished the year, and that's kind of what he was at Penn State to a certain extent. He had that, being a utility player, because you gotta shuffle across our line to be able to play different spots and he'll definitely be able to do that. And he's a smart guy too, to know what he's supposed to be doing and how to do it. 

Was Fries' versatility something that got him on your radar?

Matt Terpening: Yeah, so he's been able to play tackle and guard for them (Penn State). That's huge. Any time you have an offensive lineman that can play two positions and you've seen him do it already, that just adds to his value. He's got really good character and makeup, and his tape's good. So we're totally excited to get him. 

Chris Ballard: Will started 40 games at Penn State. He has a lot of versatility. He can play guard and tackle, which is important.

First Look: Will Fries Selected 248th Overall By Colts

The Colts snagged Penn State guard Will Fries with their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (seventh round, 248th overall).

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) plays against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
1 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Ohio State defensive end Tyler Friday (54) pass rushes Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
6 / 13

Ohio State defensive end Tyler Friday (54) pass rushes Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Will Fries (71) during second quarter action of the Nittany Lions game with Indiana. Penn State defeated Indiana, 34-27 on Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 16, 2019 in Beaver Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders
7 / 13

Penn State's Will Fries (71) during second quarter action of the Nittany Lions game with Indiana. Penn State defeated Indiana, 34-27 on Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 16, 2019 in Beaver Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders

Photo by Mark Selders

Mark Selders/© 2019 Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics
Penn State's Will Fries (71) during second quarter action of the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Penn State rushed for a team-bowl-record 396 yards en route to a 53-39 victory over No. 17 Memphis in the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Saturday December 28, 2019 in AT&T Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders
8 / 13

Penn State's Will Fries (71) during second quarter action of the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Penn State rushed for a team-bowl-record 396 yards en route to a 53-39 victory over No. 17 Memphis in the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Saturday December 28, 2019 in AT&T Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders

Photo by Mark Selders

Mark Selders/© 2019 Mark Selders
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 13

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
11 / 13

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Will Fries (71) and Mike Miranda (73) during third quarter action of the game with Buffalo. The Nittany Lions defeated Buffalo, 45-13 on September 7, 2019 in Beaver Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders
12 / 13

Penn State's Will Fries (71) and Mike Miranda (73) during third quarter action of the game with Buffalo. The Nittany Lions defeated Buffalo, 45-13 on September 7, 2019 in Beaver Stadium. Photo by Mark Selders

Photo by Mark Selders

Mark Selders/© 2019 Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics
Penn State's Will Fries (71) during first quarter action of the Nittany Lions game with Idaho. The Nittany Lions defeated Idaho 79-7 in Beaver Stadium on August 31, 2019. Photo by Mark Selders
13 / 13

Penn State's Will Fries (71) during first quarter action of the Nittany Lions game with Idaho. The Nittany Lions defeated Idaho 79-7 in Beaver Stadium on August 31, 2019. Photo by Mark Selders

Photo by Mark Selders

Mark Selders/© 2019 Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics
