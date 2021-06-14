Through The Scouts' Eye: Kylen Granson

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.

Matt Terpening: The biggest thing with him is he's a little bit undersize but he's a total mismatch tight end. His college tape, they play him out in space, they play him in the slot, and his main trait that really drew him to us was his speed. This kid's got big time speed. He can get down the seam, really big plays, he's got excellent hands and he's got route instincts and route feel. I think he had 15 touchdowns the last two years. That was probably the biggest thing to me was his big play ability, working the middle of the field and then when he caught the ball, he has (the) speed to make big plays.

What's going to be his biggest hurdle at the next level?

Matt Terpening: Well, he was a former wideout, he's only been a tight end for two years so probably his main issue that he's going to have to learn with us is having his hand down in a three-point stance the whole time and just learning to block a little bit better. He tries hard — he plays some fullback, some H-back, some wide receiver. He plays all these different spots but that's going to be his biggest hurdle is trying to learn how we want our tight ends to block. That's going to be the challenge for him.

Was the issue with his drops overblown? How much concern do you have about it?

Matt Terpening: Zero. You watch the Senior Bowl practices during the week, he caught the ball great. The play, the game you're referring to, it was against Cincinnati and he had two or three drops. We actually asked him about it and he was really honest. He was like, I dropped one and then later in the next drive he dropped another and I think he had three for the game. But the hands are excellent, the pro day he caught the ball clean, the Senior Bowl we were fine with his hands. It's not an issue at all.

What are you looking for in a tight end to fit in Frank Reich's kind of offense that Granson has and brings to the table?

Matt Terpening: Well he's more of an F tight end. His trait is obviously his speed and ability to get down the field. But his athleticism, he can beat man coverage versus linebackers. That's imperative for the F tight end position. We may flex that guy out to play in the slot and he may be against a more athletic safety. He's gotta be able to win on third down and get open and catch the ball. And he can definitely do that.

What did Frank have to say about Granson and how did that influence your process with him?