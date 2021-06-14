Through The Scouts' Eye: Kylen Granson

Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening discusses what he saw in tight end Kylen Granson, the team's fourth round pick (No. 127 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Jun 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Excerpts are from interviews conducted with local media members and the Colts Official Podcast.

Matt Terpening: The biggest thing with him is he's a little bit undersize but he's a total mismatch tight end. His college tape, they play him out in space, they play him in the slot, and his main trait that really drew him to us was his speed. This kid's got big time speed. He can get down the seam, really big plays, he's got excellent hands and he's got route instincts and route feel. I think he had 15 touchdowns the last two years. That was probably the biggest thing to me was his big play ability, working the middle of the field and then when he caught the ball, he has (the) speed to make big plays. 

What's going to be his biggest hurdle at the next level?

Matt Terpening: Well, he was a former wideout, he's only been a tight end for two years so probably his main issue that he's going to have to learn with us is having his hand down in a three-point stance the whole time and just learning to block a little bit better. He tries hard — he plays some fullback, some H-back, some wide receiver. He plays all these different spots but that's going to be his biggest hurdle is trying to learn how we want our tight ends to block. That's going to be the challenge for him. 

Was the issue with his drops overblown? How much concern do you have about it?

Matt Terpening: Zero. You watch the Senior Bowl practices during the week, he caught the ball great. The play, the game you're referring to, it was against Cincinnati and he had two or three drops. We actually asked him about it and he was really honest. He was like, I dropped one and then later in the next drive he dropped another and I think he had three for the game. But the hands are excellent, the pro day he caught the ball clean, the Senior Bowl we were fine with his hands. It's not an issue at all. 

What are you looking for in a tight end to fit in Frank Reich's kind of offense that Granson has and brings to the table?

Matt Terpening: Well he's more of an F tight end. His trait is obviously his speed and ability to get down the field. But his athleticism, he can beat man coverage versus linebackers. That's imperative for the F tight end position. We may flex that guy out to play in the slot and he may be against a more athletic safety. He's gotta be able to win on third down and get open and catch the ball. And he can definitely do that.

What did Frank have to say about Granson and how did that influence your process with him?

Matt Terpening: Coach Reich really liked him. He brings that element of speed to our offense. There's times during the season where we'll play with three tight ends in the game at the same time. Our coaches do a great job of using our players to the things they do the best. He just gives our offense another weapon with his speed, quickness, gets the ball in his hands he can make plays after the catch.

First Look: Kylen Granson Selected 127th Overall By Colts

The Colts used their first selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (127th overall) to pick SMU tight end Kylen Granson.

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is caught by Houston safety Garrison Vaughn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
1 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is caught by Houston safety Garrison Vaughn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
2 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Nick Dennis (72) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
3 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Nick Dennis (72) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
4 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Houston safety Gervarrius Owens, top, and safety Amaud Willis-Dalton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
5 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Houston safety Gervarrius Owens, top, and safety Amaud Willis-Dalton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
6 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MustangVision Productions - Kylen Granson_Navy
7 / 25
MustangVision Productions
MustangVision Productions - 2020-SMU-vs-Tulane-Granson
8 / 25
MustangVision Productions
American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 25

American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sep 14, 2019: Gerald J. Ford Stadium Photo by Vladimir Cherry
10 / 25

Sep 14, 2019: Gerald J. Ford Stadium Photo by Vladimir Cherry

Vladimir Cherry/MustangVision Productions
American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) runs the ball as American Team defensive back Mark Webb of Georgia (26) gives chase during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
11 / 25

American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) runs the ball as American Team defensive back Mark Webb of Georgia (26) gives chase during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson, top, and teammates celebrate after Granson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson, top, and teammates celebrate after Granson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU won 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
13 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU won 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
14 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) advances the ball while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
15 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) advances the ball while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
17 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) reaches to get a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
18 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) reaches to get a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
19 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) jogs off the field during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
20 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) jogs off the field during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson, center, fights for extra yards while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) and cornerback Malik Fleming (4) tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
21 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson, center, fights for extra yards while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) and cornerback Malik Fleming (4) tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
22 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) pushes past Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) as Grandson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
23 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) pushes past Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) as Grandson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
24 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) knocks down Memphis defensive back John Broussard Jr. (9) as Granson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
25 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) knocks down Memphis defensive back John Broussard Jr. (9) as Granson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
