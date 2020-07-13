Monday, Jul 13, 2020 03:00 PM

Through The Scout's Eye: Jordan Glasgow

Kevin Rogers, the Colts’ director of pro personnel, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in linebacker Jordan Glasgow, the Colts’ sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year’s NFL Draft.


Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Rogers, the Colts' director of pro personnel, and general manager Chris Ballard discuss what they saw in linebacker Jordan Glasgow, the Colts' sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft (excerpts from interviews done with local media members, as well as with Colts.com):

Glasgow had a pretty good senior year defensively at Michigan, but how much did he pop on special teams? Is that his bread and butter on top of what he adds at linebacker?

Rogers: "He's earned everything he's gotten every step of the way. He walks on at Michigan, carves out a captain roll on special teams, and then earned a starting job as a senior. I mean, he's earned everything, every step of the way in his career. I mean, he's a guy that doesn't even need football. He's a 3.6 GPA guy. He could make money elsewhere, but he's a tough, gritty guy. You put on the tape, he's blocking kicks, he makes almost every tackle on every unit. I mean, he's a guy that's going to be exciting to watch in the third phase this year."

How early on were you in on Glasgow, and how did you end up picking him?

Ballard: "So I have a good friend's son that I had seen this kid before, when I was going into Michigan about four years ago, as a freshman. The son said, 'Man, this guy's an unbelievable special teams player.' Then I really started watching him. And over the years you see this kid who's a walk-on, he earns a scholarship and he's doing it by playing on teams, and then he works himself up to be a starter on defense. You know, Glasgow's the exact kind of make-up that we want in a player, and at one point I said, 'You know what? Our special teams coaches loved him, I loved him,' and I said, 'We're taking him.' And this guy stands for what we want. Now he's gotta prove it at our level, but I think he will."

