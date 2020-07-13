Through The Scout's Eye: Jordan Glasgow

Glasgow had a pretty good senior year defensively at Michigan, but how much did he pop on special teams? Is that his bread and butter on top of what he adds at linebacker?

Rogers: "He's earned everything he's gotten every step of the way. He walks on at Michigan, carves out a captain roll on special teams, and then earned a starting job as a senior. I mean, he's earned everything, every step of the way in his career. I mean, he's a guy that doesn't even need football. He's a 3.6 GPA guy. He could make money elsewhere, but he's a tough, gritty guy. You put on the tape, he's blocking kicks, he makes almost every tackle on every unit. I mean, he's a guy that's going to be exciting to watch in the third phase this year."

How early on were you in on Glasgow, and how did you end up picking him?