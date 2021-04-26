Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 

Apr 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's available?

The NFL invited 24 safeties to its modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:

  • Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri
  • Brady Breeze, Oregon
  • Andre Cisco, Syracuse
  • Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State
  • Shawn Davis, Florida
  • Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech
  • Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
  • Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
  • Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
  • Richie Grant, UCF
  • Olaijah Griffin, USC
  • Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh
  • Jevon Holland, Oregon
  • Talanoa Hufanga, USC
  • Jamar Johnson, Indiana
  • Richard LeCounte III, Georgia
  • Trevon Moehrig, TCU
  • Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
  • Jamien Sherwood, Auburn
  • Caden Sterns, Texas
  • JaCoby Stevens, LSU
  • Christian Uphoff, Illinois State
  • Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
  • James Wiggins, Cincinnati

What do experts think?

Trevon Moehrig is listed by most expects as the top safety in this year's class. He's ranked 16th on Pro Football Focus' big board, 28th in CBS Sports' top 250 and 31st on Rob Rang's top 100 prospects. But The Athletic's Dane Brugler actually has Moehrig has his second-ranked safety (No. 43) behind UCF's Richie Grant (No. 40). So it's not a complete consensus that he's the top safety in this class.

Still, Moehrig is the only safety who frequently shows up in first round mock drafts. NFL.com's Rhett Lewis has Moehrig going 25th to the Jaguars; CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson pegs Moehrig as the 32nd overall pick.

Who's on the Colts?

The Colts found both their top safeties in the last two drafts, with Julian Blackmon a third round pick in 2020 and Khari Willis a fourth rounder in 2019. Blackmon was second on the Colts last year with 916 defensive snaps; Willis was fourth at 842.

Sean Davis, a veteran safety who spent the last five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was signed April 1, and George Odum signed his restricted free agent tender earlier this month too. The Colts also return Ibraheim Campbell, Rolan Milligan and Nick Nelson.

Malik Hooker, a 2017 first round pick, is a free agent, while veteran Tavon Wilson signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

