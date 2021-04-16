Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has a whopping 13 tackles ranked in his top 100 players, highlighting the star power and depth of this year's tackle class: Penei Sewell (No. 5), Rashawn Slater (No. 11), Christian Darrisaw (No. 17), Teven Jenkins (No. 24), Sam Cosmi (No. 38), Liam Eichenberg (No. 49), Walker Little (No. 57), Brady Christensen (No. 62), Dillon Radunz (No. 74), James Hudson (No. 83), D'Ante Smith (No. 89), Stone Forsythe (No. 90) and Spencer Brown (No. 100). Additionally, some players who are listed by the NFL as tackles - like Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 13) and Alex Leatherwood (No. 34) are among the highest ranked players by Brugler.