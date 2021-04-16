Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

Who's available?
Thirty-six players listed as offensive tackles were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
- Josh Ball, Marshall
- Larry Borom, Missouri
- Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
- Jackson Carman, Clemson
- Brady Christensen, BYU
- Sam Cosmi, Texas
- Jake Curhan, Cal
- Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
- Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)
- Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
- Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
- Stone Forsythe, Florida
- Will Fries, Penn State
- Carson Green, Texas A&M
- Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame
- Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
- James Hudson, Cincinnati
- Alaric Jackson, Iowa
- Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska
- Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
- Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State
- Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- Walker Little, Stanford
- Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
- Dan Moore, Texas A&M
- Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
- Royce Newman, Mississippi
- Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
- Penei Sewell, Oregon
- Will Sherman, Colorado
- Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
- D'Ante Smith, East Carolina
- Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
- Landon Young, Kentucky
What do experts think?
The Athletic's Dane Brugler has a whopping 13 tackles ranked in his top 100 players, highlighting the star power and depth of this year's tackle class: Penei Sewell (No. 5), Rashawn Slater (No. 11), Christian Darrisaw (No. 17), Teven Jenkins (No. 24), Sam Cosmi (No. 38), Liam Eichenberg (No. 49), Walker Little (No. 57), Brady Christensen (No. 62), Dillon Radunz (No. 74), James Hudson (No. 83), D'Ante Smith (No. 89), Stone Forsythe (No. 90) and Spencer Brown (No. 100). Additionally, some players who are listed by the NFL as tackles - like Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 13) and Alex Leatherwood (No. 34) are among the highest ranked players by Brugler.
NFL.com's Charles Davis has five tackles going in the first round of his latest mock draft, including Jenkins to the Colts at No. 21. And CBS Sports' Chris Traposso has eight tackles being picked in the first two rounds of his mock draft.
In our Mock Draft Monday series, we've seen Cosmi, Darrisaw, Leatherwood, Eichenberg, Jenkins and Vera-Tucker all be projected to the Colts at No. 21.
Who's on the Colts?
Longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January, while Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport were signed as free agents earlier this year. Starting right tackle Braden Smith returns, as reserves Jake Benzinger, Will Holden, Carter O'Donnell and Casey Tucker.
The Colts have drafted three tackles in general manager Chris Ballard's four drafts: Zach Banner (fourth round, 2017), Smith (second round, 2018) and Jackson Barton (seventh round, 2019).
