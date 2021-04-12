Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Take a look at which players various experts believe will land in Indy in the April 12 edition of Mock Draft Monday.
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Matthew Valdovinos, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 11 (link)
Analysis: "Adding an athletic specimen like Samuel Cosmi to play on a line as strong as Indianapolis is unfair. That unit could be one of the three best offensive lines for the next half-decade."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Steve Serby, New York Post
Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)
Analysis: "Carson Wentz desperately needs a blind-side protector to replace retired Anthony Castonzo."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts choose to address their pass rush over their offensive line with their first pick. While he has injury concerns, there's a lot of like about Phillips. A complete defensive player, Phillips showcased his ability to sack the quarterback and stop the run (he had eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss) during his final season at Miami."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Andrew Erickson, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis needs to make some noise by adding pass-rush depth, and that comes in the form of Jaelan Phillips. The Miami edge rusher fits the Colts' defensive scheme and can provide the juice needed to put pressure on the opposing quarterback. He came away from last season with PFF grades of 83.0 or higher as a run-defender and pass-rusher. Phillips is also a physical specimen, testing in the 80th percentile or better in every workout during Miami's pro day."
——————
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: April 8 (link)
Analysis: "Horn gave up just eight catches on passes thrown in his direction last year, per Pro Football Focus. He has a professional build and competitive spirit. This defense's tone is set by Darius Leonard. Horn would match that fire on the back end."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: April 7 (link)
Analysis: "Landing a plug-and-play left tackle would be an ideal scenario for GM Chris Ballard, as Darrisaw's addition would allow Indianapolis to avoid a reshuffling of its offensive line."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: April 6 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Darrisaw can slide right in and be a starter at the position."
——————
Selection: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
Expert: Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: April 5 (link)
Analysis: "Listed as the No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman's freaks list last offseason, Paye does not lack physical tools. He has improved his PFF grade in each of his four seasons at Michigan, reaching 86.3 overall in his four appearances in 2020. Paye should provide the pass-rushing help that the Colts are looking for to complement DeForest Buckner's ability to push the pocket on the interior."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Shamus Clancy, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Date of mock draft: April 5 (link)
Analysis: "A pass rusher of Gregory Rousseau's caliber fortifies a Colts defense that was one of the best units in the league in 2020. Before sitting out this past season, Rousseau was a beast at The U in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, recording 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: April 4 (link)
Analysis: "We can't just continue wishing one of the top left tackles remained available, though the perfect world for GM Chris Ballard means a choice between a blindside protector for quarterback Carson Wentz or a pass rusher. Phillips is something of a polarizing prospect, but one scout said he grades the 265-pounder as the top defensive end in the class."
——————
Selection: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
Expert: Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 2 (link)
Analysis: "Oweh and the Colts are a perfect match. Indianapolis has little pass rush to begin with and Oweh is an athletic freak for his position. The Colts can line him up as a pass-rushing linebacker or stick his hand in the dirt. This pick may be the steal of the draft, which is fitting for a team that drafts well."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (trade up to No 16 with Cardinals)
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts need an offensive tackle and know they may have to get ahead of Washington. They trade up with Arizona to snag Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw."
——————
Selection: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
Expert: Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "Oweh comes with concerns — zero sacks last season — but the allure is fairly obvious. He's a truly elite athlete who showed disruptive potential and could help bolster a pass-rush unit that's currently headed up by Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and a cast of unprovens."
——————
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Adam Rank, NFL.com
Analysis: "You made the move for Carson Wentz and didn't have to guarantee a first-rounder in exchange for the former No. 2 overall pick. Huge fan of that deal. Let's get him some help. I love Michael Pittman. T.Y. Hilton is back on a one-year deal. But we need a big-time playmaker like Toney to really take this up a notch."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago
Date of mock draft: March 31 (link)
Analysis: "It's possible edge rushing prospects like Greg Rousseau and Kwity Paye won't be available for Indy, but Phillips offers a fantastic blend of power, length, quickness and scheme versatility those two don't. Nagging injuries dogged him earlier in his career at UCLA, until he revitalized his abilities this past season at Miami (FL). Phillips is strong against the run, especially with backside containment. He's a diverse defender who can compete as a 4-3 defensive end, or standing as an edge rusher in a 3-4 alignment."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas (trade with Washington to No. 19)
Expert: Nick Farabaugh, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)
Analysis: "Without a quarterback on the board, the Colts knew that the Bears were threats to the tackle they wanted. As such, they go up two picks to leapfrog them for their guy. In doing so, they give up a good deal of draft capital, but it is worth it.
Someone has to replace Anthony Castonzo, and Samuel Cosmi can be that guy. With excellent feet and improving hands, Cosmi is one of the better tackle prospects in the class. He will help protect Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future."
——————
Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
Expert: Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)
Analysis: "I don't know if he can play left tackle in the NFL, but he should be a long-time starter somewhere on the offensive line."
——————
Selection: Azeez Olujari, EDGE, Georgia
Expert: Mark Schofield, TouchdownWire
Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)
Analysis: "Azeez Ojulari is a name rising up boards off the edge, thanks to his length and athleticism. He needs to fill in some of the pieces, as he relies heavily on winning to the outside and needs to develop a complete array of moves as a pass rusher, but the upside is tough to ignore."
——————
Selection: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
Expert: Jason Lieser, Chicago Sun-Times
Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)
Analysis: "Despite injury trouble, ESPN's Mel Kiper has him going No. 11 overall. He's great value this late."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas (trade w/Green Bay to pick No. 29)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)
Analysis: "Anthony Castonzo's retirement was expected, so the Colts have probably been watching left tackles with great interest since the fall. Cosmi has grown into a strong lineman, in addition to being the athlete we've all seen on the field since his redshirt freshman season in Austin."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated, March 25
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
Analysis: "Edge rusher is one spot that hasn't yet been fully taken care of in GM Chris Ballard's rebuild of the roster, and Phillips has the measureables that Indy looks for in the defensive end spot. Medicals will have to check out here, but Phillips's upside is enough to jump on, in lieu of a left tackle slipping here."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
Analysis: "Now that the Colts have landed Wentz as their new starting quarterback, they can focus first on replacing 32-year-old retiree Anthony Castonzo with another potential rock at left tackle. Cosmi has great athleticism for his size and teams are starting to be comfortable that he is nimble enough to handle pass protection well on the left side at the next level."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts must be able to generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus' version of Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a non-stop motor and a polished game."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Trade w/New Orleans to pick No. 28)
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: March 22 (link)
Analysis: "More than any other defense in the NFL, the Colts covet long athletes on defense. You may not find a longer defensive end in the draft class than Rousseau. It's why he was darn near impossible for guards to block when he kicked inside and racked up 16 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before opting out in 2020."
——————
Selection: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)
Analysis: "He's still growing as an edge setter, but his will to be the best is obvious in the way he plays."
——————
Selection: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Expert: Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build his fronts. Barmore offers both run-stuffing potential and upfield rush from the interior."
——————
Selection: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Expert: Emory Hunt, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Losing Anthony Costanzo to retirement creates a bit of a void on that side, which adding Alex Leatherwood helps fill. I feel like he is the forgotten man in this excellent tackle class."
——————
Selection: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
Expert: Mike Kaye, NJ.com
——————
Selection: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Expert: Rob Rang, Fox Sports
Date of mock draft: March 17 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need pass rushers and pass protectors and this year's stellar tackle class could help make the first-round decision easy. Eichenberg is not an elite athlete but he's smart, tough and reliable – just like his predecessor in Indianapolis, Anthony Castonzo."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Matt Williamson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 17 (link)
Analysis: "Offensive tackle could absolutely be at play here as well, but the tape Jaelan Phillips put out from last year was just too good to pass up. This is a defense that wants to drop seven into coverage, and adding a difference-maker like Phillips to the mix would make that much easier to pull off."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: March 15 (link)
Analysis: "Rousseau is a lot to deal with, using his lengthy 6-foot-7 frame to hand fight tackles. He burst onto the scene in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, putting up 15.5 sacks. Rousseau opted out of the 2020 campaign, but the Colts can look to replace the void left behind by Justin Houston sooner rather than later."
——————
Selection: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Expert: Adam Hermann, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Date of mock draft: March 15 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts' defense had a great 2020, and Indy should want to double down on that strength to help Carson Wentz (remember him, Eagles fans?) not feel the pressure. Barmore had a very solid 2020 with the Tide, racking up 8.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles."
——————
Selection: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Date of mock draft: Mar. 15 (link)
Analysis: "Jenkins is a physical, powerful, and nasty blocker that is always looking for pancake blocks. A left side of the offensive line of Quenton Nelson and Jenkins is capable of blasting open holes in the run game for Jonathan Taylor and building one of the NFL's most imposing rushing attacks. General manager Chris Ballard should be salivating over this idea."
——————
Selection: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Mar. 15 (link)
Analysis: "Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Cosmi, who reinforced just how athletic he is at his pro day last week, has been solid throughout his Longhorns career and can play either tackle position."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Chris Burke, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Mar. 14 (link)
Analysis: As Stephen Holder pointed out, the Colts' needs at edge aren't for lack of trying. But this could be an offseason when they have to make several additions there, via the draft or free agency. Either Rousseau or his Miami teammate, Jalen Phillips, could drop right into the rotation. Arguably, Phillips is the better player right now; he also comes with more injury red flags.
——————
Selection: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Expert: Dean Kindig, DraftTek
Date of mock draft: Mar. 13 (link)
Analysis: "Give your QB time by getting yourself a Castonzoesque LT. You can either try and leapfrog Chicago at #20 and/or Jacksonville at #16, or stay put and take the SEC Tackle. Leatherwood has the footwork and elite hand use. He 's not as athletic as Cosmi or as quick as Darrisaw, but in 2019, Leatherwood only gave up two sacks and graded out at 99% on his blocking assignments against SEC EDGEs. Oh, and he helped Najee Harris."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Analysis: "Anthony Castonzo's retirement leaves a void at left tackle for an otherwise stalwart line. Barring a free agent signing or shuffling All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson outside, the path of least resistance might be drafting reliable Darrisaw and leaving the other four starters in place."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Kevin Hanson, EDS Football
Analysis: "Darrisaw was already off the board in the previous iteration of this mock and a number of teams picking ahead of the Colts from the Vikings (No. 14) to the Bears (No. 20) could be in the market for Darrisaw's services. Following left tackle Anthony Castonzo's retirement, however, the former Virginia Tech Hokie and top-15 prospect on our big board is an ideal fit he's still available here."
——————
Selection: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Moore will be inserted as a possession slot target right away."
——————
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
Expert: Jordan Reid, The Draft Network
Date of mock draft: Mar. 11 (link)
Analysis: "I expect edge rusher to be a big emphasis for the Colts this offseason. With a bunch of question marks at the position, the team remains in search of top talent for the foreseeable future. Rousseau is an ideal fit in Matt Eberflus' multiple front defense as there won't be a huge emphasis on him being "the guy" along the defensive front. Playing with two established players that will garner plenty of attention in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, Rousseau can continue to take advantage of one-on-one matchups as well as kick inside to pair with Buckner in subpackages. This situation is one of the more ideal scenarios for the former Hurricanes rusher as he continues the road to his development in search of becoming the sum of his parts."
——————
Selection: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Date of mock draft: Mar. 11 (link)
Analysis: "Colts GM Chris Ballard turns his attention to the defense with the team's first pick, grabbing a scintillating prospect in Rousseau here. With Denico Autry and Justin Houston both slated to be free agents, the team adds some depth to the edge rusher spot. Rousseau is a physically talented playmaker with sky-high potential, and he'd get a boost from lining up next to DeForest Buckner."
——————
Selection: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Mar. 9 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have an outstanding cornerback in Xavier Rhodes, but they could use more talent on the other side of the field.
Tyson Campbell is a very strong, physical cornerback with great size (6-2, 180)."
——————
Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Mar. 9 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts add a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle, giving them the luxury of sliding Quenton Nelson out to the edge."
——————
Selection: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
Expert: Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Mar. 8 (link)
Analysis: "Ojulari is a player I am in love with because he plays hard on every snap, whether it's a run or pass."
——————
Selection: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Mar. 8 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo.
Team sources like Cosmi and think he is a better prospect than Connor Williams was at Texas. They feel Cosmi is raw and needs development, but athletically, he is an interesting prospect. Cosmi (6-6, 295) still needs get stronger for the NFL. Team sources felt he should go back to school if he wanted to be a secure first-round pick in his draft class, and Cosmi wisely decided to return to Austin for 2020. Sources who saw Cosmi toward the start of the 2020 season said it looks like he added some good weight since the end of 2019. As a redshirt freshman, Cosmi earned a starting spot at right tackle for the Longhorns and had an impressive debut.
Throughout his time at Texas, Cosmi did a good job in pass protection, showing some length and athleticism on the edge. He could be a dependable left tackle in the NFL to protect the blind side."
——————
Selection: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network
Date of mock draft: Mar. 4 (link)
Analysis: "With Anthony Costanzo retiring, Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle to fill. In comes Jenkins. Jenkins is an aggressive offensive lineman from how he initiates contact on pass sets to his punch timing to how he finishes blocks. He'd be an Earth-mover next to Quenton Nelson."
——————
Selection: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Expert: Eric Eager and George Chahrouri, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Mar. 1 (link)
Analysis: "Moehrig is the best safety in the class and the type of solid playmaker that the Colts have built their team with during the Frank Reich/Chris Ballard era. With Malik Hooker a pending free agent, look for the Colts, a team that has used veterans very effectively to build their defense, to go young."
——————
Selection: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Expert: Charley Casserly, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)
Analysis: "With Anthony Castonzo's retirement, Jenkins fills in as a Day 1 starter."
——————
Selection: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
Expert: Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis' edge unit ranked 25th in pass-rush grade a season ago and has their two most productive players at the position, Justin Houston and Denico Autry, hitting free agency. Regardless of their future with the team, Indy needs to bolster its lackluster pass-rushing on the edge.
Ojulari is a true speed rusher who can get away with his lack of standout strength and power with his athleticism. He broke out in a big way in 2020, raising his 71.4 pass-rushing grade to 91.7, second in the FBS. Ojulari also forced three strip-sack fumbles and generated a 24.3% pass-rush, ranking top five at his position in the FBS."
——————
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)
Analysis: "With longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired, Indy should look for the best offensive lineman available.
In this case, it can get good value from Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who was a two-year starter in the left tackle spot for the Hokies. At, 6'5", 314 pounds, he has the size and strength to contribute right away for a team in win-now mode.
The Colts might also need a receiver if T.Y. Hilton departs, a corner if Xavier Rhodes gets away and an edge-defender if they can't keep Denico Autry or Justin Houston. But the defense is in much better shape in general, and they've invested plenty of draft capital in receivers Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. the last couple of years.
If Darrisaw is there, they have to pull the trigger."
——————
Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 15 (link)
Analysis: "Moore is largely a projection at the next level considering how few snaps we saw him fully healthy at Purdue, but his record-breaking 2018 season and jaw-dropping speed, strength and athleticism combination is enough to feel confident in him as a first-round pick."
——————
Selection: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Date of mock draft: Feb. 8 (link)
Analysis: "Joseph Ossai is great at getting to the quarterback from a stand-up linebacker position, and what he lacks in polish he makes up for in athleticism and relentlessness."
——————
Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Expert: James Dator, SBNation.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 4 (link)
Analysis: "Rondale Moore definitely doesn't have ideal size, but the Colts are used to working around that with T.Y. Hilton. This pick hinges entirely on whether Indianapolis brings back their top receiver, but even if they do, I think Moore is a solid pick."
