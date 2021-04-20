Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Apr 20, 2021
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's available?

Twenty-one interior defensive linemen were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:

  • Christian Barmore, Alabama
  • Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky
  • Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
  • Austin Faoliu, Oregon
  • TQ Graham, Texas
  • Naquan Jones, Michigan State
  • Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas
  • Alim McNeill, N.C. State
  • Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
  • Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
  • Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA
  • Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
  • Tyler Shelvin, LSU
  • TJ Slaton, Florida
  • Darius Stills, West Virginia
  • Tommy Togiai, Ohio State
  • Khyiris Tonga, BYU
  • Jay Tufele, USC
  • Marlon Tuipulotu, USC
  • Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh
  • Marvin Wilson, Florida State

What do experts think?

Only two defensive tackles cracked Daniel Jeremiah's most recent top-50 rankings: Levi Onwuzurike (No. 30) and Christian Barmore (No. 42). And NFL.com's Peter Schrager, in his mock draft, does not have an interior defensive lineman being drafted in the first round.

So this doesn't appear to be viewed as a particularly strong year for defensive tackles. As Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner wrote:

"This may very well be the weakest position group of the entire 2021 NFL Draft class. While we have a first-round grade on only one defensive tackle, there's a legitimate chance that not a single one of these guys is selected in the first round. If you want a pass-rusher from the interior, there's only a handful of guys with that sort of skill set in this class."

Who's on the Colts?

2021, then, seems like a good year to not have a major need at defensive tackle. The Colts have one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen in 2020 All-Pro DeForest Buckner, and 16-game starter Grover Stewart is back, along with Kameron Cline, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor. The Colts claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers in March; players like Tyquan Lewis and Isaac Rochell have the flexibility to kick inside as well.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen 

Take a look at the top 10 ranked interior defensive linemen according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, RS Senior
1 / 10

1. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington, RS Senior

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Christian Barmore, Alabama, RS Sophomore
2 / 10

2. Christian Barmore, Alabama, RS Sophomore

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, Junior
3 / 10

3. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, Junior

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, RS Junior
4 / 10

4. Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, RS Junior

Eric Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
5. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, RS Junior
5 / 10

5. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, RS Junior

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
6. Tyler Shelvin, LSU, RS Junior
6 / 10

6. Tyler Shelvin, LSU, RS Junior

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Jay Tufele, USC, RS Junior
7 / 10

7. Jay Tufele, USC, RS Junior

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8. Alim McNeill, NC State, Junior
8 / 10

8. Alim McNeill, NC State, Junior

Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
9. Darius Stills, West Virginia, Senior
9 / 10

9. Darius Stills, West Virginia, Senior

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, RS Junior
10 / 10

10. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, RS Junior

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
