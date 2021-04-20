Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Only two defensive tackles cracked Daniel Jeremiah's most recent top-50 rankings : Levi Onwuzurike (No. 30) and Christian Barmore (No. 42). And NFL.com's Peter Schrager, in his mock draft , does not have an interior defensive lineman being drafted in the first round.

"This may very well be the weakest position group of the entire 2021 NFL Draft class. While we have a first-round grade on only one defensive tackle, there's a legitimate chance that not a single one of these guys is selected in the first round. If you want a pass-rusher from the interior, there's only a handful of guys with that sort of skill set in this class."