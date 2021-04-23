Chris Ballard: 2021 Draft Offensive Line Depth 'As Good As I've Seen In A While'

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Ballard isn't prone to throwing out meaningless hyperbole. When it comes to acquiring players, whether through free agency or the draft, Ballard says what he means, and means what he says.

So on Friday, when Ballard held his annual pre-draft press conference, the fifth-year Indianapolis Colts general manager made quite the statement, even for him, when asked about the offensive line depth in this year's NFL Draft class.

"It's as good as I've seen in a while," Ballard said.

Ballard and the Colts will likely hope to benefit from that depth in next week's 2021 NFL Draft, starting with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night all the way through their sixth and final selection in the seventh round (248th overall) on Saturday — barring any moves between now and then, of course.

The Colts' offensive line needs heading into the draft are notable for two primary reasons; first, due the January retirement of longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and secondly, due to the March acquisition of a new starting quarterback in Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis has had one of the league's top offensive line units the past two-plus seasons in Castonzo (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), Ryan Kelly (center), Mark Glowinski (right guard) and Braden Smith (right tackle). With Castonzo now out of the picture, Ballard gave some insight into what his scouts are looking for in their potential left tackle of the future.

Perhaps not surprisingly, strength and athleticism are right up there at the top of the list.