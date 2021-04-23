Chris Ballard: 2021 Draft Offensive Line Depth 'As Good As I've Seen In A While'

The retirement of starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo created a notable immediate need for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the offseason. Accordingly, general manager Chris Ballard said today he hopes to take advantage of a talented, deep pool of offensive linemen in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Apr 23, 2021 at 02:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

072419_ballard-training-camp
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Ballard isn't prone to throwing out meaningless hyperbole. When it comes to acquiring players, whether through free agency or the draft, Ballard says what he means, and means what he says.

So on Friday, when Ballard held his annual pre-draft press conference, the fifth-year Indianapolis Colts general manager made quite the statement, even for him, when asked about the offensive line depth in this year's NFL Draft class.

"It's as good as I've seen in a while," Ballard said.

Ballard and the Colts will likely hope to benefit from that depth in next week's 2021 NFL Draft, starting with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night all the way through their sixth and final selection in the seventh round (248th overall) on Saturday — barring any moves between now and then, of course.

The Colts' offensive line needs heading into the draft are notable for two primary reasons; first, due the January retirement of longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and secondly, due to the March acquisition of a new starting quarterback in Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis has had one of the league's top offensive line units the past two-plus seasons in Castonzo (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), Ryan Kelly (center), Mark Glowinski (right guard) and Braden Smith (right tackle). With Castonzo now out of the picture, Ballard gave some insight into what his scouts are looking for in their potential left tackle of the future.

Perhaps not surprisingly, strength and athleticism are right up there at the top of the list.

"You want guys that are athletic, that have strength that can play on the offensive line," Ballard said. "With all the zone blocking and pulls and in pass pro, and then blocking the athletic freaks across from them, they have to have a certain amount of athleticism."

There could be plenty of options for the Colts throughout the draft to add competition at the left tackle position with the likes of Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport — two veteran free agents signed this offseason — as well as Will Holden, Carter O'Donnell, Casey Tucker and Jake Benzinger.

Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater are likely considered the cream of the crop at the tackle position in this year's NFL Draft class, but other top prospects — such as Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg, Texas' Sam Cosmi, or Florida's Stone Forsythe — could possibly be there for the picking for the Colts within the first two days of the draft.

Then there's position fit and flexibility, as not all top college prospects at left tackle are necessarily considered ideal fits at that position at the NFL level. On the other end of the spectrum, Ballard said the Colts aren't against the idea of moving a college right tackle over to left tackle if they believe he has the traits and the build to get the job done, a la Jedrick Wills Jr., who excelled in that switch for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie last season.

"He's gotta have the athletic traits to do it," Ballard said of moving a college right tackle over to left tackle. "If they have enough athletic ability and instincts, they can make the move."

Related Content

news

Chris Ballard Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference Takeaways: Where D-Line, O-Line Stand And Encouraging Signs From Carson Wentz

Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media Friday for his annual pre-draft press conference. Here are some of the top takeaways from what he said. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

We're now less than a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Which cornerbacks will be available when the Colts go on the clock?
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's Pre-Draft Press Conference Today At 12:30 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Takeaways From Jim Irsay On Colts Official Podcast: Chris Ballard's Draft Success, A 'Springboard' Season And Kicking The Stigma

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay joined Jeffrey Gorman on the Colts Official Podcast this week for an insightful 40-minute chat. Here are some of the top takeaways from the episode, which you can listen listen to on the Colts app, Colts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

'Predict The Pick' For A Chance To Win A T.Y. Hilton Autographed Mini-Helmet!

Available as part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available among guards and centers with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

If the Colts look to draft a tackle later this month, they'll have a deep, talented pool of players from which to choose. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising