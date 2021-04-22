Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

Who's available?
The NFL invited 26 linebackers to its modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Justin Hilliard, Ohio State
- Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College
- Cameron McGrone, Michigan
- Grant Stuard, Houston
- Pete Werner, Ohio State
- Derrick Barnes, Purdue
- Nick Bolton, Missouri
- Tuf Borland, Ohio State
- K.J. Britt, Auburn
- Baron Browning, Ohio State
- Zaven Collins, Tulsa
- Jabril Cox, LSU
- Jamin Davis, Kentucky
- Tony Fields II, West Virginia
- Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
- Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M
- Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
- Ernest Jones, South Carolina
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
- Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Monty Rice, Georgia
- Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
- Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
- Garret Wallow, TCU
What do experts think?
Most experts have Micah Parsons as the top-rated linebacker in this year's class (he's No. 9 overall on PFF's big board and No. 12 on Dane Brugler's), with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah following, still as a top-20 player. Tulsa's Zaven Collins, Kentucky's Jamin Davis and Mizzou's Nick Bolton also made Brugler's top 50; those three plus LSU's Jabril Cox earned spots in PFF's top 50.
CBS Sports compiled a consensus of mock drafts that has Parsons going ninth overall to the Broncos, Owusu-Koramoah at 17th to the Raiders, Davis 26th to the Browns and Collins 29th to the Packers.
Who's on the Colts?
The Colts return two-time All-Pro Darius Leonard to the core of their defense, and 2019 third-round pick Bobby Okereke is back after playing 76.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2020. Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow, Skai Moore and E.J. Speed are all also back for 2021.