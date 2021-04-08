2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

1st round, 21st overall

Each of these players were named to at least three Pro Bowls: C Alex Mack (Drafted 2009, Browns), DL Vince Wilfork (2004, Patriots), WR Randy Moss (1998, Vikings), DB Jerry Gray (Rams, 1985), WR Lynn Swann (1974, Steelers), LB Mike Curtis (1965, Chiefs), LB Myron Pottios (1961, Raiders) DB Richie Petibon (1959, Bears), LB Don Paul (1947, Rams).

Two of these players — Moss and Swann — are Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Past Colts picks at No. 21: T Tom Gilburg (1961), E Dick Donlin (1956)

2nd round, 54th overall

Each of these players were named to at least two Pro Bowls: WR Anquan Boldin (2003, Cardinals), DE Carlos Dunlap (2010, Bengals), WR Sammy White (1976, Vikings), RB Johnny Roland (1965, Rams)

Past Colts picks at No. 54: G Norman Davis (1967), WR Rod Sherman (1966), B Ronnie Underwood (1957)

4th round, 127th overall

Each of these players were named to at least one Pro Bowl: FL Cecil Turner (Bears, 1968), DB Zeke Moore (Oilers, 1967), QB Charlie Conerly (1945, Washington)

Past Colts picks at No. 127: WR Austin Collie (2009), TE Jacob Tamme (2008), E Dennis Shaw (1956)

5th round, 165th overall

Each of these players was named to at least one Pro Bowl or was a first-team AP All-Pro: DB/KOR Jamal Agnew (Lions, 2017), WR Tyreek Hill (2016, Chiefs), T Tunch Ilkin (1980, Steelers)

Past Colts picks at No. 165: C Robert Hunt (2005), RB Ken Hall (1958)

6th round, 206th overall

Each of these players was named to at least one Pro Bowl: OG Kevin Gogan (Cowboys, 1987), WR Ron Jessie (Cowboys, 1971)

Past Colts picks at No. 206: WR LaVon Brazill (2012), RB Ken Clark (1990)

7th round, 248th overall

Each of these players was named to at least one Pro Bowl: PK Nick Mike-Mayer (Falcons, 1973), WR Chip Myers (49ers, 1967).