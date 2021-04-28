How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 

NFL Draft Schedule (April 29-May1):

  • Thursday, April 29 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Friday, April 30 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Saturday, May 1 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place from Cleveland after the COVID-19 pandemic turned it into a completely virtual event in 2020.

ESPN's broadcast will be hosted by Mike Greenberg, with Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber contributing to the broadcast.

ABC's coverage will include analysis and commentary from Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack and Maria Taylor.

And on NFL Network, you'll hear from Rich Eisen, Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, David Shaw, Melissa Stark and Kurt Warner.

Streaming:

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live on the NFL app and ESPN app. For more information on streaming platforms, click here.

Radio/Audio:

Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

If you're looking for Colts-specific radio coverage you can find it here:

  • Thursday, April 29 (Pre-Draft show at 7 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET through the end of the first round) – 93.1; Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor, former Colts player Joe Reitz, former Colts coach Rick Venturi and former NFL GM Jeff Diamond
  • Friday, April 30 (Pre-Draft show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, live draft coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET through the end of the second round) – 93.5, 107.5, 1070 The Fan; Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Jeff Diamond
  • Local broadcast will also be available to fans in the Indianapolis area via the Colts app

Colts Coverage:

You can stay up to date on all Colts draft coverage in any of the following areas

