Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Quarterbacks

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has quarterbacks being taken with five of the first seven picks in this year’s draft:

1. Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

2. Jets - Zach Wilson

3. 49ers - Mac Jones

4. Falcons - Trey Lance

7. Lions - Justin Fields

Most mock drafts are similar to Jeremiah's, with a run on quarterbacks in the top 10.

In Jeremiah’s most recent big board, he had Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Fields among his top 8 players with Jones at No. 32. FOX Sports’ Rob Rang has Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields and Jones in his top 15.

Rang has three other quarterbacks in his top 100 prospects: Kyle Trask (No. 80), Kellen Mond (No. 92) and Davis Mills (No. 98).

The 2021 quarterback class is widely considered one of the strongest in years, with Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner writing: