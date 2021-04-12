Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Who's available?
13 quarterbacks were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Shane Buechele, SMU
- Sam Ehlinger, Texas
- Justin Fields, Ohio State
- Feleipe Franks, Arkansas
- Mac Jones, Alabama
- Trey Lance, North Dakota State
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Davis Mills, Stanford
- Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
- Jamie Newman, Wake Forest
- Kyle Trask, Florida
- Zach Wilson, BYU
What do experts think?
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has quarterbacks being taken with five of the first seven picks in this year’s draft:
1. Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence
2. Jets - Zach Wilson
3. 49ers - Mac Jones
4. Falcons - Trey Lance
7. Lions - Justin Fields
Most mock drafts are similar to Jeremiah's, with a run on quarterbacks in the top 10.
In Jeremiah’s most recent big board, he had Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Fields among his top 8 players with Jones at No. 32. FOX Sports’ Rob Rang has Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields and Jones in his top 15.
Rang has three other quarterbacks in his top 100 prospects: Kyle Trask (No. 80), Kellen Mond (No. 92) and Davis Mills (No. 98).
The 2021 quarterback class is widely considered one of the strongest in years, with Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner writing:
"This quarterback group is special. Whether it's in top-end talent or depth, the 2021 signal-caller class stacks up favorably against any we've seen since we started grading for the 2015 NFL Draft."
Who's on the Colts?
The Colts made a big splash last month in trading two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. With the retirement of Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins, the Colts have three quarterbacks on their roster: Wentz, Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton.
