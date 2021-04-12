Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Quarterbacks

The Colts have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, beginning with the 21st overall selection. With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away, we begin our positional preview series with a spot the Colts addressed in a big way last month: Quarterback. 

Apr 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's available?

13 quarterbacks were invited to participate in the NFL's modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:

  • Ian Book, Notre Dame
  • Shane Buechele, SMU
  • Sam Ehlinger, Texas
  • Justin Fields, Ohio State
  • Feleipe Franks, Arkansas
  • Mac Jones, Alabama
  • Trey Lance, North Dakota State
  • Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
  • Davis Mills, Stanford
  • Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
  • Jamie Newman, Wake Forest
  • Kyle Trask, Florida
  • Zach Wilson, BYU

What do experts think?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has quarterbacks being taken with five of the first seven picks in this year’s draft:

1. Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

2. Jets - Zach Wilson

3. 49ers - Mac Jones

4. Falcons - Trey Lance

7. Lions - Justin Fields

Most mock drafts are similar to Jeremiah's, with a run on quarterbacks in the top 10.

In Jeremiah’s most recent big board, he had Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Fields among his top 8 players with Jones at No. 32. FOX Sports’ Rob Rang has Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields and Jones in his top 15.

Rang has three other quarterbacks in his top 100 prospects: Kyle Trask (No. 80), Kellen Mond (No. 92) and Davis Mills (No. 98).

The 2021 quarterback class is widely considered one of the strongest in years, with Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner writing:

"This quarterback group is special. Whether it's in top-end talent or depth, the 2021 signal-caller class stacks up favorably against any we've seen since we started grading for the 2015 NFL Draft."

Who's on the Colts?

The Colts made a big splash last month in trading two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. With the retirement of Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins, the Colts have three quarterbacks on their roster: Wentz, Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks

Take a look at the top 10 ranked quarterbacks according to The Draft Network's 2021 prospect rankings ahead of this year's NFL draft.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Junior
1 / 10

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Junior

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Justin Fields, Ohio State, Junior
2 / 10

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State, Junior

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. Zach Wilson, BYU, Junior
3 / 10

3. Zach Wilson, BYU, Junior

Jeff Swinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, RS Sophomore
4 / 10

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State, RS Sophomore

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. Mac Jones, Alabama, RS Junior
5 / 10

5. Mac Jones, Alabama, RS Junior

Perry Knotts
6. Kyle Trask, Florida, RS Senior
6 / 10

6. Kyle Trask, Florida, RS Senior

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
7. Davis Mills, Stanford, Senior
7 / 10

7. Davis Mills, Stanford, Senior

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8. Jamie Newman, Georgia, RS Senior
8 / 10

8. Jamie Newman, Georgia, RS Senior

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
9. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Senior
9 / 10

9. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Senior

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
10. Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Senior
10 / 10

10. Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Senior

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
