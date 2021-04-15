Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

There is a legitimate debate about if Florida's Kyle Pitts will be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's how NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Pitts:

"While the player comparison for the purposes of this scouting report is Darren Waller, Pitts may have the traits and talent to create mismatches similar to those created by Calvin Johnson and Tyreek Hill. His rare blend of size, athleticism and ball skills are reminiscent of Megatron's. His ability as a pass-catching tight end could force defenses in his division to alter the way they construct their roster. ... Along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Pitts has a chance to become the biggest game-changer in the 2021 NFL Draft."

"He could be one of the first players with true wide receiver/tight end crossover ability in a way that isn't just a position switch because of a deficiency. Pitts is a phenomenal prospect, and he may be the best receiver in the draft, regardless of position."

Only three tight ends have ever been top-five picks (one is Hall of Famer Mike Ditka), with the most recent coming in 1972.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Pitts as the No. 2 player in the 2021 NFL Draft, then has Pat Freiermuth (No. 52), Brevin Jordan (No. 72) and Tommy Tremble (No. 75) in his top 100 prospects. Freiermuth made Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects at No. 46; Jeremiah also ranked Pitts No. 2.