Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

We're now less than a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Which cornerbacks will be available when the Colts go on the clock?

Apr 23, 2021 at 01:30 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's available?

The NFL invited 43 cornerbacks to its modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:

  • Paulson Adebo, Stanford
  • Shakur Brown, Michigan State
  • Tre Brown, Oklahoma
  • Lorenzo Burns, Arizona
  • Camryn Bynum, Cal
  • Tyson Campbell, Georgia
  • Michael Carter II, Duke
  • DJ Daniel, Georgia
  • Brandin Echols, Kentucky
  • Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
  • Mark Gilbert, Duke
  • Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon
  • Darren Hall, San Diego State
  • Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
  • Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
  • Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon
  • Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
  • Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central
  • Elijah Molden, Washington\
  • Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
  • Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
  • Tre Norwood, Oklahoma
  • Antonio Phillips, Ball State
  • Aaron Robinson, UCF
  • Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
  • Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
  • Brandon Stephens, SMU
  • Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota
  • Eric Stokes, Georgia
  • Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
  • Keith Taylor, Washington
  • Ambry Thomas, Michigan
  • Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
  • Kary Vincent, LSU
  • Shaun Wade, Ohio State
  • Mark Webb, Georgia
  • Chris Wilcox, BYU
  • Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin
  • Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State
  • Trill Williams, Syracuse
  • Marco Wilson, Florida
  • Nahshon Wright, Oregon State

What do experts think?

FOX Sports' Rob Rang has, in his top 100 prospects, 14 cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II is ranked No. 6, Jaycee Horn No. 12, Caleb Farley No. 23, Greg Newsome No. 27, Elijah Molden No. 44, Aaron Robinson No. 48, Tyson Campbell No. 52, Asante Samuel Jr. No. 57, Ifeatu Melifonwu No. 58, Robert Rochell No. 68, Marco Wilson No. 74, Paulson Adebo No. 75, Ambry Thomas No. 77 and Kelvin Joseph No. 95.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager has Surtain going 10th overall to the Dallas Cowboys, with Horn immediately following 11th to the New York Giants. He has four other cornerbacks being taken in the final 10 picks of the first round, too.

Who's on the Colts?

Xavier Rhodes re-signed with the Colts in free agency after having one of the best 2020s of any cornerback in the NFL. And T.J. Carrie re-signed following a 2020 season in which he notched his first career pick six and appeared in 15 games (two starts).

Marvell Tell III, who opted out of the 2020 season, will return to the Colts in 2021 as well. The Colts bring back Kenny Moore, Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley, Will Sunderland and Roderic Teamer.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's Pre-Draft Press Conference Today At 12:30 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Takeaways From Jim Irsay On Colts Official Podcast: Chris Ballard's Draft Success, A 'Springboard' Season And Kicking The Stigma

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay joined Jeffrey Gorman on the Colts Official Podcast this week for an insightful 40-minute chat. Here are some of the top takeaways from the episode, which you can listen listen to on the Colts app, Colts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

'Predict The Pick' For A Chance To Win A T.Y. Hilton Autographed Mini-Helmet!

Available as part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available among guards and centers with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

If the Colts look to draft a tackle later this month, they'll have a deep, talented pool of players from which to choose. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

The 2021 class of tight ends is headlined by a generational talent in Florida's Kyle Pitts. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising