Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Who's available?
The NFL invited 43 cornerbacks to its modified 2021 scouting combine, which officially took place at college pro days on various campuses:
- Paulson Adebo, Stanford
- Shakur Brown, Michigan State
- Tre Brown, Oklahoma
- Lorenzo Burns, Arizona
- Camryn Bynum, Cal
- Tyson Campbell, Georgia
- Michael Carter II, Duke
- DJ Daniel, Georgia
- Brandin Echols, Kentucky
- Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
- Mark Gilbert, Duke
- Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon
- Darren Hall, San Diego State
- Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
- Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
- Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon
- Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
- Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central
- Elijah Molden, Washington\
- Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
- Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
- Tre Norwood, Oklahoma
- Antonio Phillips, Ball State
- Aaron Robinson, UCF
- Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
- Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
- Brandon Stephens, SMU
- Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota
- Eric Stokes, Georgia
- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Keith Taylor, Washington
- Ambry Thomas, Michigan
- Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
- Kary Vincent, LSU
- Shaun Wade, Ohio State
- Mark Webb, Georgia
- Chris Wilcox, BYU
- Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin
- Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State
- Trill Williams, Syracuse
- Marco Wilson, Florida
- Nahshon Wright, Oregon State
What do experts think?
FOX Sports' Rob Rang has, in his top 100 prospects, 14 cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II is ranked No. 6, Jaycee Horn No. 12, Caleb Farley No. 23, Greg Newsome No. 27, Elijah Molden No. 44, Aaron Robinson No. 48, Tyson Campbell No. 52, Asante Samuel Jr. No. 57, Ifeatu Melifonwu No. 58, Robert Rochell No. 68, Marco Wilson No. 74, Paulson Adebo No. 75, Ambry Thomas No. 77 and Kelvin Joseph No. 95.
NFL.com's Peter Schrager has Surtain going 10th overall to the Dallas Cowboys, with Horn immediately following 11th to the New York Giants. He has four other cornerbacks being taken in the final 10 picks of the first round, too.
Who's on the Colts?
Xavier Rhodes re-signed with the Colts in free agency after having one of the best 2020s of any cornerback in the NFL. And T.J. Carrie re-signed following a 2020 season in which he notched his first career pick six and appeared in 15 games (two starts).
Marvell Tell III, who opted out of the 2020 season, will return to the Colts in 2021 as well. The Colts bring back Kenny Moore, Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley, Will Sunderland and Roderic Teamer.